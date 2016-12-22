Holy Rosary Catholic School have been a mission this Christmas season collecting boxes of Kraft Dinner for the local food bank.

The school, which has 84 children enrolled, collected 535 boxes, about six boxes per student.

Amanda Brown’s grade five and six class were brain storming ideas for a media assignment. They came up with the Kraft dinner challenge.

Brown said it was completely student driven, ran by the students while she observed.

“Some of them did commercial videos, they ran an assembly, they made posters and different forms of media advertising,” Brown said. “They presented it to the school and got everyone else to bring in boxes of Kraft Dinner.”

After the campaign was complete, they made a big domino track to celebrate their success.

“We domino them before we bring them to the Petrolia Food Bank,” Brown said. “They were really enthusiastic and excited throughout the whole thing – they’re really happy with the results.”

This is the first time the school has done this, and Brown said the idea for the domino challenge was originally done on YouTube.

This isn’t the first time the school has taken part in giving back. Earlier this year they took part in Socktober, collecting 522 pairs of socks for local shelters.

Brown said they are always thinking of new ways to contribute in some way or another, and the school is promoting students to be stewards in the community. The grade seven and eight class also have been doing a food drive for the food bank, collecting canned food donations.

For being such a small school, Brown said it can be difficult, but they are working hard to make a difference. They are also planning to come up with more ideas in the New Year.

“Being a Catholic school, we really promote having an impact on the community,” she said. “The world is bigger than their world at home, and they want to give back.”









