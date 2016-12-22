An exciting event is set to be coming to Petrolia in late 2017.

Ontario Contact is a three-day trade show that will be held from Nov. 8 to 11. The event will bring a multitude of performing arts to the area, from contemporary dance to magic shows. Those in attendance will be traveling from across the globe, including the United States, Canada and abroad.

Guests will include artists, art managers, agents and delegates who will be attending the conference to negotiate deals with one another, in turn bringing new artists to their community theatres.

Director of Cultural Services, Richard Poore, attended the 2016 event with Artistic Director David Hogan, which was last held in Peterborough.

After attending, the town decided to apply to host the next event. The organization that runs the event is Ontario Presents, which Poore has been a member of since 1998.

“They put out a request for a proposal, and we responded,” he said. “We were competing with a few other venues but we landed the gig!”

There were a number of criteria that applicants are required to meet, and Petrolia met all of those. They will be holding the trade show at the Oil Heritage District community Centre and performances at Victoria Hall. While most events will be held in Petrolia, there will be some held in Point Edward as well.

This isn’t the first time Poore has hosted the event – he was also the General Manager of the Imperial Theatre when the conference came to Sarnia in 2006.

“It’s really a gathering of all of the players in the performing arts,” Poore said.

In Peterborough, Poore said the conference had 305 people attend.

“Of those, 111 were delegates, 102 were exhibitors and 92 were artists,” Poore said. “So we will need to plan for that many.”

While Petrolia has a few bed and breakfasts that Poore said they will be utilizing, the host hotel will be the Holiday Inn in Point Edward.

“We will be shuttling people over to Petrolia,” he said. “The conference is made up of workshops for learning or sharing…there’s also showcases which are live performances by these artists.”

Poore said the performances of each artists tend to be around 20 minutes with a wide range of genres.

“They’re all professional artists, and you get to see the whole range of the performing arts,” Poore said.

The showcases will be open to the general public, but ticket prices have not been established as of yet. Showcases will feature up to two and half hours of various performing arts forms.

“We want to hear their feedback – what are some artists you’d like to see coming to our community?” Poore said.

Poore said he has just submitted the first draft, but they have yet to select keynote speakers and set the schedule in stone. More information is set to be released as planning progresses in coming months.

“There’s still a lot of planning and finalizing to go,” he said. “It’s really a great experience and great for the entire community.”

