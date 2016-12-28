Petrolia may be small, but it’s certainly a mighty town.

Looking back at 2016, Mayor John McCharles said it’s been a busy year for the Town of Petrolia, and he’s looking forward to things getting even better in 2017.

“We’ve got the greatest town on earth,” McCharles said. “We’ve got everything here that a bigger center has, but we also have the community that bigger centers don’t have.”

McCharles said they’ve had a number of capital projects keeping staff busy this year, including the reconstruction of Petrolia Line which cost about $5 million. But the biggest capital project was certainly the waste water treatment plant.

“That’s absolutely the biggest project that the town has ever had – that’s approximately $20 million,” he said. “We were very fortunate to receive a good amount of grant money for that.”

Something that most would agree with is Petrolia knows how to score grant money. The town received almost $15 million towards the project from both provincial and federal government, and they are always applying for more grants as they come up.

“That’s the largest grant that the town has ever received in history,” he said.

The plant is a two-year project that should be completed in 2017. McCharles said they are currently on schedule with works and within budget.

McCharles said he was pleased to see their major project on reconstructing Petrolia Street, a highly travelled road that hadn’t had major works for almost 50 years.

“Everything has been replaced under the surface and we’ve got new lights and new sidewalks,” he said. “We also got grant money for that – about $2 million from the provincial government.”

McCharles said he knew it was a struggle for many of the merchants throughout the construction, but the Town tried to help the businesses out through support with marketing and advertising.

“Sometimes it’s pretty difficult, but all in all, by doing it in phases helped out,” McCharles said. “Now that it’s done, it’s a major improvement to the town.”

Petrolia has made some big changes in how they do things over recent years, especially within their treasury department and method of budgeting. Staff like Rick Charlebois have implemented new ideas, getting the town some serious attention across the province from other municipalities.

“It’s certainly to the betterment of the town,” McCharles said. “It gives the council a clear vision of where we’re going – that ten-year plan is a major hurdle.”

After approving the 2017 budget before the end of the year and becoming the first municipality in Lambton County to do so, it’s clear that staff have been working diligently to stay ahead of the game. Charlelois even received an engagement award in 2016 from the Municipal Finance Officer's Association of Ontario (MFOA). Charlebois has also taken his ideas to other communities by request of the provincial government.

“The town’s financial picture is strong,” McCharles said. “We’ve certainly got great staff as far as the town operation is concerned…we’ve been quite fortunate to have Rick as our guiding light.”

The town has also taken part in road studies and water studies to help give guidelines for the future. And while McCharles said the town’s debt will increase in 2017, this is to be expected with major projects like the waste water treatment plant. However, the town currently has more reserves than debt.

“Our debt will increase but we’re well within our guidelines that the government sets,” he said.

McCharles said the budget for 2017 saw a minor increase, but they reduced their expenses and increased money being put towards reserves.

“It’s like a savings,” he said. “Our budget for the town is about $6.5 million, but we also have capital expenditure of about $15 million – that’s a lot of money for a town this size!”

McCharles said looking at water, sewage and operations, there’s about $15 million of capital spending in the new year, but these works are great assets for the town for up to the next 50 years. They hope to see water improvements hold over the town for at least ten years.

“These improvements are necessary, but they’re also going to stabilize the system,” he said.

McCharles said the grants have helped greatly in supporting town projects. He also said staff at Town Hall deserve a lot of credit for how smoothly things have been running.

“They brought council some good ideas and a good vision,” he said, adding that they work well as a team. “There’s certainly debate, but the council feels administration is doing an excellent job.”

McCharles also said he’s always impressed by the marketing and events held in town. Laurissa Ellsworth, Director of Marketing and Events, likes to go the extra mile in ensuring there’s lots going on in town, helping to bring the community together.

She told McCharles they have an excess of 600 events in Petrolia per year, not including service club and hockey events. He also points to the VPP and their wild success, garnering audiences from near and far for knock out shows. McCharles said the Victoria Playhouse alone gets 40,000 people into town.

“I think our marketing and events are above and beyond any other municipality around,” he said.

McCharles puts a lot of emphasis on staff, saying they often work weekends and evenings. They truly have a passion for their town, going beyond the call of duty.

“There’s a major thank you to those people,” he said.

The Mayor also noted that they feel as though they have strengthened the healthcare in the area, especially with the new Family Health Team facility. They have also attracted new doctors to the area, something that he gives credit to the Family Health Team for. Having a hospital in town has a positive impact in attracting new residents to Petrolia., something that many small towns do not offer.

“That’s a major plus for the town to have good medical care,” he said.

With a new rural health hub set to start their planning phase in 2017, McCharles said there’s lot of great things happening in the new year.

He also has been more conscious of decreasing the town’s carbon footprint, through tree planting and LED streetlights. They also have plans for Lambton College students to come and do some tree planting in the area this coming spring.

“We can do some things that don’t cost a lot of money but they could save a lot of money over the years,” he said.

McCharles first joined council in 1980, and he said he’s seen a lot of change throughout his many years of service.

“When I first came on council, there are so many things that have changed and improved, it would be hard to list them all,” he said. “But the biggest change over those years is the spirit.”

McCharles shows pride in the high spirit of the town, a small community but a vibrant one. He said it’s because of the people and the volunteers that make Petrolia what it is.

He said Petrolia has evolved over 36 years, showing great improvement. It’s taken time, but they have brought more people together not just in the town, but outside the community through things like the theatre, the arena and the community centre.

“It takes things like the farmer’s market, the music, the events in town, and I give a lot of credit to the staff,” he said. “They care not just about their job, but the town – it’s their town.”





