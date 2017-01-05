The Town of Petrolia has big plans for Hillsdale Cemetery in 2017, setting aside $50,000 in this year’s budget for development.

Deputy Clerk Mandi Pearson said there has been a change in what people want after their time on earth has come to an end. Traditional burials are becoming less common, with more moving towards cremation. In the last five years Petrolia has seen a huge shift in burial trends.

“It seems to be something that is wanted,” she said. “It was on the incline, now we do more cremation than we do burial.”

Because of this shift, there are plans to build a columbarium in the cemetery, as well as a peaceful area for calm reflection.

The works on the cemetery will begin when mild spring weather arrives, but Pearson said the columbarium niches have already been ordered.

“We have to prep the area because there is nothing there at this point, so that will be going on in the early spring and summer,” she said. “Hopefully everything will be in place by July and we’ll just be doing finishing touches of the landscaping.”

Pearson said she hopes to see sale dates for those wishing to purchase a niche by August 2017. She said they won’t be on sale prior to this date in case someone passes away before the works are completed.

The idea was based off of a cemetery in Colorado, and Pearson said she has seen other cemeteries implementing columbariums.

They are also thinking of the generations to come on top of land use. Currently they have enough land to continue for 50 to 70 years. But some may not want to be put in the ground, and this gives them an alternative.

“It preserves it so that we can have full burials and cremation,” she said. “We won’t stop people if they choose to be a cremation placed into a full burial plot but right now we don’t have an alternative for them.”

Along with the columbarium, there are plans to build an area with a water feature and gardens with peaceful colours. They would like to have a calming place for people to reflect and grieve, including benches that will overlook Bear Creek.

“There are some phenomenal cemeteries,” she said. “We want more of a peaceful place so they’re not standing in the middle of the cemetery, they have a place to go…we do try, but this will be a nice additional peaceful place.”

Pearson said Council have also had a five-year plan for cemetery restoration works, and 2017 will be the final year.

“We take a big ownership…we don’t take that lightly,” she said. “We want to make sure it’s a welcoming place, and we do have a lot of great history.”

Each year for the last four years, $5000 has been set aside for the cemetery, and proceeds from the Hillsdale Cemetery Tour also contribute to those works. With some headstones well over 100 years old, Pearson said back in the day, there was no plan or funds set in place to upkeep and maintain the cemetery. Now they have a trust fund which is contributed to in order to ensure the cemetery remains intact and beautiful.

“We want to continue the maintenance, and that’s something we’ll be reporting on in 2017,” she said. “With our history, we go from the late 1800s…we have a responsibility and it’s important to us.”

