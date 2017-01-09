The Petrolia Community Fund awarded half a dozen organizations with Micro Grants at the Petrolia New Year's Levee, getting 2017 off to a positive start.

According to a press release, the grants cover a wide range of need in the community, including winter coats, snack programs and skills development. While grants are currently given in an amount of $500, there are plans for future expansion to contribute further down the road.

“The Micro Grant programme is the beginning of a regular cycle of granting from our community fund,” said PCF Committee Chair Doug Clark in the press release. “Our vision is to build the fund to the point where we can make multiple grants in the five to 10 thousand dollar range annually to the programmes and projects our community cares about.”

Jane Anema, Fund Administrator for the Petrolia Community Fund Committee, said 2017 marks the second year of awarding these grants to local organizations.

Anema said they have been in operation for a few years now, but opted to hold money back in investments in order to build up more money for grants.

To select recipients, the committee went through an evaluation process and decided what the impact in the community would be overall.

“I know the organizations are pleased,” Anema said.

Anema said they work on an endowment principal, meaning they keep and invest donations, allowing them to grow.

“What we give away on an annual basis is a significant portion of the income that we’re able to earn,” she said. “In really good market years, we actually add to it.”

At the end of the year, that’s what they give back to the community in a number of different ways. Anema said they are not restricted to where they put that money.

Those who received grants of $500 included New Life Assembly Petrolia, Charlotte Eleanor Englehart Hospital Auxiliary, Lambton Senior Citizens Home Corporation, Organization for Literacy, Lambton County Developmental Services and Lambton Central Collegiate Vocational Insititute (LCCVI).

At Lambton Senior Citizens Home Corporation, funds will be going towards raised garden beds, something that Vice Chair Dave Tetreault will contribute to gardening, an activity that is not only great for health, but one that many seniors enjoy.

“[It] improves attention, helps reduce chronic pain, decreases depression and allows for intergenerational connection,” Tetreault said in the press release.

New Life Assembly will be using the funds for their children’s winter clothing programme, while CEEH Auxiliary will be using the grant for their portable heart monitor program.

Organization for Literacy is putting the money towards the Petrolia Skill and Drill programme, LCDS plans to use the grant for a projector and screen at the community based shared service site on King Street, and LCCVI will be continuing the snack programme with the proceeds.

These grants are investments for the future, and PCF said they seek support in all areas in order to give back to the arts, children and youth, education, environment, health and social services each year.

