The Petrolia Squires are inching closer to the end of their season, currently sitting in second place overall.

Head Coach Brad Wright said they let a couple of games get away from them, but said he’s happy to see them where they are.

“We had a grueling series of road trips and we didn’t come out of that too bad,” he said. “The team has come together.”

Now the Squires only have four more games left before playoffs begin.

The Squires have seen some players take time off the ice after sustaining injuries, but James Edgar was back in the game at the Squire’s turkey night, their last game before the New Year.

“His knee is healed up, but we’ve lost two players in the season to injury that aren’t coming back, but for the most part the team is healthy” Wright said.

Zach Lewis dislocated his shoulder two games into the season, while Chris Mcphail broke his wrist at the beginning of December when playing against Tavistock.

Wright said he expects some teams clawing for points before the playoffs, but the Squires will continue to bring their A game this month.

“We’ll see how the next games go, and hopefully we can hold on and do no worse than third place,” Wright said.

Currently sitting ahead of the Squires are Saugeen Shores.

“There are some good teams in the league,” he said. “We’ll take it round by round.”

Wright said the team has a varying range of players, some right out of Junior B, to those who have been playing for 18 seasons. A few players from last season didn’t return to the ice this season, something Wright said happens when they happen to get new jobs or have young children.

“Some of the guys are in their mid-thirties now, it starts to get harder and harder to keep playing,” he said.

Their latest game this past Saturday against Tillsonburg was another win for the Squires, with a score of 3 – 2. Going into the third the teams were tied 2 – 2, but the Squires pulled ahead to claim victory.

“Every night is going to be a good contest for us,” Wright said. “I’m looking at it in a positive light – we’re not going to slide into the playoffs…we should be hardened and into the groove.”

The Squires take on Clinton this Saturday, and their final home game will be on Jan. 20 versus Tavistock.

