The Town of Petrolia has selected a contractor to take on repair works at the Brights Grove Water Treatment Plant intake. In a report presented at Petrolia’s Jan. 9 council meeting, it was announced that Galcon Marine Ltd. would be awarded the contract.

While the approved Capital budget for the project was $600,000, Mike Thompson, Director of Operations, said he was pleased to see their quote from Galcon Marine Ltd. come well under budget with a quote of $439,449, before HST. The total cost of the project with HST will come to $538,551.22.

Councillor Tim Brown noted during the meeting that he was shocked to see such astounding difference in cost between contractors, as another quote from Dean Construction Ltd. was nearly $200,000 more.

The town’s project engineer, CIMA, reviewed the submitted quotes for both completeness and accuracy, and did an analysis, concluding that tender would be awarded to Galcon Marine.

“They bid it according to the specs, and these guys were just more,” Thompson said. “That happens quite often.”

Repairs currently needed at the Water Treatment Plant were identified in 2015, according to the report. The report also notes that the WTP supplies water to about 11,000 customers in Petrolia and surrounding communities.

While a new intake screen was installed in 2003/2004 for zebra mussel control, it has since seen damage with wear and tear, and has suffered misalignment. Through the years, they have implemented temporary fixes through welding and placing concrete bags, but Thompson said the upcoming work will be the proper way to fix the issue.

“Before there was kind of band aids on the intake,” he said. “Now there’s going to be cribbing…it goes over top of it and keeps it from lifting to the left or right.”

Thompson said one of the great things about the work is they will be able to use this cribbing in the future if a new intake pipe is needed.

“That cribbing can be taken off the existing intake and then put over top of the new intake in order for it to not be damaged,” he said.

While an actual date for the repairs has not been set, he hopes to see works commence in the spring. Once the Town of Petrolia gives them a motion of approval, Galcon Marine will begin manufacturing the device.

“At the end of the day, we want to spend the taxpayer money wisely,” Thompson said. “It’s under budget and that’s always good!”





Mschilz@postmedia.com