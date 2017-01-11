Etobicoke-based Galcon Marine Ltd. has been hired by the Town of Petrolia for repair work at the municipality’s water treatment plant at Bright’s Grove, and at a cost almost $60,000 less than budgeted.

Total cost of the work will be $538,551.22, the town’s director of operations, Mike Thompson, told town council this week.

The approved capital budget for the project was $600,000.

Council was told a bid from another contractor was $200,000 more.

“That happens quite often,” Thompson said of the more expensive bid. “They bid it according the specs, and these guys were just more.”

Repairs at the water treatment plant — which serves approximately 11,000 customers in Petrolia and surrounding communities — were identified in 2015. While a new intake screen was installed over a decade ago for zebra mussel control, the screen has since been damaged and has become misaligned. Temporary fixes have been implemented, but Thompson said work by Galcon should correct the problem.

“Before there was kind of Band-Aids on the intake,” he said. “Now there’s going to be cribbing… it goes over top of it and keeps it from lifting to the left or right.”

While a date for the repairs hasn’t been established, Thompson said he hopes to see work start in the spring. Once it receives formal approval from the town, Galcon will begin fabricating the device.

