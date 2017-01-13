Every Thursday at 11:30 a.m, anywhere between 40 and 70 people gather for lunch at the Oil Heritage District Community Centre. A group that first began meeting in 2009, Boomers Extra has since had to move to the gymnasium, after membership increased exponentially.

Boomers Coordinator Jody Fex is new to her role here, starting last April. She said the 55 plus group is vibrant and fun, and not at all what some people may assume a seniors group to be.

“They gather for coffee and tea before they eat,” Fex said as we stand in the gym among dozens chatting. “It’s a good group, and you do not have to live in Petrolia, it’s open to everybody.”

Fex said the new role has been a great learning experience.

“It’s so rewarding, you see them every week and they question things, they share things and they teach you things,” she said. “Smash the stereotype because this group is not your typical seniors group.”

Fex said they are a group that is definitely young at heart.

While attendance has increased a lot since it first began, Fex said she find there’s still a number of people who don’t know it exists. She said they always are looking for more people to join in.

Each person in attendance pays a program fee, which covers the cost for the meal, utilities and other things that may require a fee, like live music.

Fex said they also plan day trips throughout the year, as well as a mystery Tour. Last year they went to St. Jacobs for the mystery tour, and Munro Honey in Alvinston during the fall.

“I have one planned for this year, the first of June we’ll be doing that again,” she said. “When they ask where we’re going, I always say we’re going on a bus!”

Fex said something the group is passionate about it supporting St. Joseph’s Hospice in Sarnia. By their tea and coffee table, there is a canister for contributions. She said the Hospice does a great job in taking care of people, offering massages, manicures and other services to bring peace and pleasure.

“That’s kind of our unofficial charity,” she said.

Over the last few years the group has done a quilt draw, and 100 per cent of the profits go towards the Hospice.

This year there is a special quilt close to Fex and other members’ hearts. It was made by Don Keith, a long-time member of Boomers Extra who passed away just before Christmas. Keith was also a medicinal marijuana advocate who had been interviewed by the Petrolia Topic this past fall.

“He was our quilter,” Fex said. “The last quilt we have is his last one…it is really pulling on the heart strings for me.”

Fex said they group is a great way to get people out of their home and socializing who may not normally do that. It gives them a fun environment with new and different people from not just the community, but elsewhere.

“We’re very accessible, so it’s a very welcoming environment,” she said.

Thera Wagner, Program Coodinator, said the group is also very welcoming.

“They look forward to it, because some of them don’t have social outings, or have just lost their significant other,” Wagner said. “They’re looking for something to kind of fill the void.”

Fex said they try to keep things interesting and educational, bringing in speakers to present on different topics.

“We try to plan things that are fun and exciting for them,” she said. “To listen to someone talk about something that maybe they never did, or maybe they did do and they may be able to reminisce about.”

Boomers Extra has evolved since its inception, and they hope to see it keep growing in the future.

“It’s growing every year,” Wagner said. “We lose some in the winter, the snow birds, but they come back!”

IF YOU GO:

Where: The Oil Heritage District Community Centre

When: Every Thursday at 11:30 a.m, lunch served at noon

Cost: $10.50 fee or $90 for a 10-punch pass

For more information call 519-882-2232





