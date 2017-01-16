It was about five years ago that Ryan Phibbs decided he would take his first trip to India, a life-changing journey that would alter his worldview forever. Last week, he told his story and shared personal photographs at the Oil Heritage District Community Centre in a presentation to Boomers Extra.

It all began on a trip to Seattle, Washington, where he attended a yoga retreat led by Indian Yogi and guru Anand Mehrotra.

“It was supposed to 23 women and six men, and it turned out to be 26 women and myself,” Phibbs laughed. “[Anand] and I ending up spending a lot of time together, and it came about he was doing a trip to India…so I decided to go.”

Since then, he’s gone back twice more, and has more trips planned in the future. After a few visits, Phibbs said he often runs into familiar faces in the busy streets of Rishikesh.

What was so special about his first trip was the fact that it was all documented by a camera crew and turned into a television series – Freedom Riders. As the group spent 25 days riding through Northern India on their Royal Enfields, starting in Rishikesh, they had their every move captured on film.

The eclectic group of spiritual seekers made their way through the majestic and magical Himalayas towards the four sacred peaks: Badrinath, Kedarnath, Tungnath, Hemkund, and the Hidden Valley of the Flowers. Each had a different purpose while on the trip, from mending relationships to finding their inner peace.

“I’ve ridden a motorcycle my whole life, but I thought it would be interesting,” he said.

Phibbs, who is originally from Reece’s Corners and now resides in Courtright, said he has ridden in Canada and even Mexico, but India was a completely new and exciting experience. He said the trip completely changed his outlook on life.

“I’m a 180-degree difference from when I went over there,” he said. “You could go there and only see the basics of what goes on if you’re outside of a big city, and that has to change.”

Phibbs said the culture in India is very different than in North America, from worldly possessions to tolerance of different religions. He said there’s many different religions and languages, but this doesn’t shape how people view one another.

“Over there, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “All those people can live side by side and at the end of the day, it makes no difference…it’s all about survival and making sure that your neighbor survives.”

Phibbs noted there is a culture of generosity present in India. In a nation where the poverty rate is so high, if at the end of the day you have a cup of rice leftover, often people will give that to a neighbor in need.

“It’s all about supporting your fellow man, and it’s just completely opposite of here,” he said. “Possessions mean nothing over there.”

Phibbs said that when walking through the mountains, they came across a small village. Each of the travelers had plastic water bottles, something people may toss aside in the recycling bin every day in the Western World. But the children there used the bottles to play with.

“They crushed them down and put them on like skis while their friends tow them around with a rope,” he said. “That’s their toy, they’re just thrilled to have it.”

He also spends time at yoga retreats when he visits his home away from home, a completely different experience than how people practice on this side of the world.

“In North America yoga is primarily about hitting that pose,” he said. “Although the physical part is important, it’s more about the spirituality, that’s where I really connected with yoga.”

Phibbs said he doesn’t follow a physical yoga schedule, but instead tries to follow a spiritual yoga schedule. This means practicing a certain type of living, showing compassion and being mindful of your daily activities.

Besides riding a motorcycle through the Himalayas, on his other trips, Phibbs also taught his trade of carpentry for six weeks at a school for the less fortunate. He also spent three weeks volunteering at an orphanage in a more southern part of India.

“It’s kind of become my second home there,” Phibbs said. “I know people and I have some really good friends in Rishikesh.”

