Lambton Young Theatre Players holding auditions

The Lambton Young Theatre Players have announced auditions for their spring production, The Three Musketeers.

Auditions will take place in Petrolia on Jan. 23, 24 and 25.

Written by Bethany Lawrence, this new adaptation of Alexander Dumas' beloved action adventure is a delightful, exciting, and sometime comic romp guaranteed to entertain all ages.

Twenty roles will be cast for The Three Musketeers and young actors and actresses between the ages of 10 and 18 years are invited to audition. Auditions are by appointment only. Times and dates can be booked by calling 519-331-3338.

Munsch at Play will be performed for school matinees and public performances at the Sarnia Library Theatre on Christina Street, May 3 through 6. Rehearsals will take place two nights weekly (Tuesday/Thursday) from 6-8 p.m. in Petrolia.

Audition requirements: One short monologue (not a school speech).

The presentation of The Three Musketeers is part of a performance training program under the direction of qualified and experienced theatre professionals that prepares young actors and actresses for the live stage. A registration fee of $150 is required if accepted into the program.

The Lambton Young Theatre Players is committed to ensuring that all young people have the opportunity to participate in all LYTP programs despite financial obstacles. A Financial Aid/Scholarship Program is in place for those who wish to access it. Applicants who are able to demonstrate financial need may apply for complete, or partial funding for any LYTP program. Information and applications are available at www.lambtonyoungplayers.com.

For more information on the Lambton Young Theatre Players, please contact Nancy Keys at 519-331-3338, lambtonyoungplayers@gmail.com, or check out www.lambtonyoungplayers.com.