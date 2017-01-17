One of LCCVI’s brightest has her sights set on Iowa this fall, trading in her competing colours of red and silver for gold and black.

Marissa Mueller had her pick of the litter, and after browsing several schools, including Harvard and Penn State, she signed the papers, officially making her a Hawkeye come August.

The grade 12 student will be competing in the javelin toss for the Hawkeyes. She holds both the junior and senior record at LCCVI in the javelin toss, throwing 39.90 meters in 2015 and 42 meters in 2016, which nabbed her a gold medal at OFSAA.

Mueller is still relatively new to the sport, and her original events of choice were actually triple jump and long jump. But after a knee injury that required surgery, she made the switch and discovered a new strong suit of hers.

Mueller, whose grade 11 academic average was 98.5 per cent, will be studying Biomedical Engineering, musculoskeletal biomechanics.

She said that upon visiting the campus, she was impressed not just by the facilities, but also the collaborative environment. Right away, it was somewhere she could see herself fitting in well.

“There wasn’t anything I saw that I didn’t like. The people were incredible; the program was second to none that I had seen,” she said. “The coolest thing was the atmosphere…there was a team environment even though [javelin] is an individual sport.”

One of Mueller’s coaches, Joel Skinner, said he finds Iowa to be a perfect fit not just for her event but also academically. He said Mueller is one of the brightest and most competitive athletes he’s ever worked with. Her work ethic is high and many things come naturally for her.

“She’s a very hard worker, her academics are massive and I think Iowa was sold on that as equal as the athletics,” Skinner said. “I’ve coached some really good academic kids, but not one like this.”

Mueller’s new coach at Iowa, Andrew Cubs, has experience working with Olympic caliber javelin throwers. He said from the very first time he spoke with Mueller, he was blown away by her dedication to be the best she can be in sport, academics and life.

“From her first moments on campus and meeting our team, she immediately fit right in with everyone,” Cubs said. “We couldn’t be more pleased and excited about adding Marissa and her family to our Iowa family.”

Mueller’s mother Krista, a teacher at LCCVI, said Iowa was always meant to be the school for her daughter.

When Mueller was just 12 years old, she was asked to be in a play at LCCVI, playing a little boy named Winthrop in Music Man.

“Her solo song was, ‘oh I ought to give Iowa, Hawkeye Iowa, I ought to give Iowa a try’,” she said. “We had no idea what that meant until she went on her visit and she was sitting at the football game.”

Mueller’s parents said it’s a very exciting time for the family, and her younger brother Matt is also ecstatic to see her find success in the States. They said Iowa had a lot to offer their daughter, including a rural feel and farming community that is big in size, but still similar to that of Petrolia.

Mueller has also met a few girls who she will be training and living with, giving her parents some peace of mind when she heads out into the world on her own.

“The whole community and school, it’s all Hawkeyes, it’s a very good feel,” said Mueller’s father Peter. “It’s a really great program, and their facilities are the best kept secret in the United States.”

Mueller said despite feeling nervous, she’s more excited to expand her horizons.

“I’ll definitely have to push myself harder than before, there’s going to be challenges and obstacles, but I’m up for the challenge and I’m really looking forward to everything that the next few years will bring,” she said.

“I couldn’t have done any of it without family, friends, coaches, I couldn’t have done it on my own.”

