The Alzheimer Society kicked off January with a new campaign aiming to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. They are asking Canadians to be #InItForAlz, and support important research that could help one day eliminate the disease.

It is estimated that about 564,000 Canadians are currently living with dementia. In recent years, the number of those being diagnosed is on the rise, and in 15 years, they are expecting the number of Canadians living with the disease to rise to 937,000.

In a recent press release, it was noted that since 1989, the Alzheimer Society has invested over $50 million in bio-medical and quality of life research through its Alzheimer Society Research Program.

Through their campaign, the Alzheimer Society hopes to create more conversation and less stigma surrounding the disease. They’re tagline says, ‘it’s not just their disease, it’s ours too’.

Education Coordinator for the Alzheimer Society of Sarnia-Lambton, Christine Wright, said that while medication currently does exist to help treat the disease, there is no cure. But those with the disease are certainly not defined by it. People with dementia can still live a full life and remain active in their community with the right care and support groups.

“There’s still a stigma and there’s still a lot of misunderstanding about what it is,” Wright said. “I don’t think people realize that it is a progressive illness and it’s hard to see the early signs in hindsight.”

Wright said it’s an invisible illness, and everyone approaches things in a different way.

“People are grieving the loss of the person as well, they don’t have the same relationship with them as they had before,” she said.

Wright said there is also a lot of misinformation, including the notion of it being genetic.

“It could be, but the majority of the cases aren’t,” she said.

Often, when it is a truly genetic form, Wright said they will see multiple family members in their forties or fifties with the disease. It could be a mutated gene being passed down. But if you have family getting it in their seventies and eighties, it might be that they had other things putting them at risk.

“A lot of the research in the last number of years has been surrounding the idea of reducing the risk,” she said. “We can’t guarantee someone will never get Alzheimer’s, but we can guarantee that their risk to get it has decreased.”

Regular exercise like walking and getting rid of other medical conditions that put you at risk are key. Those with high blood pressure, type two diabetes, or any vascular damage are at higher risk.

Wright said doing anything you can do to keep a healthy brain and heart is helpful. Diet can also play a small factor, and those who stick to a Mediterranean diet can also reduce their risk.

“The biggest thing in the end is physical exercise…it reduces your risk of all those other things that put you at risk,” she said.

The Alzheimer society supports all forms of dementia, and Wright often travels through the county to teach healthcare staff about Alzheimer’s disease. Last week, she was in Forest, Brigden and Petrolia.

She offers sessions for families, and there are support groups in Petrolia and Forest that meet regularly.

“We support Lambton County, so if a family wanted us to come do an educational session with them in particular…that can be done too,” Wright said.

Wright said while the campaign has been happening through January, they are actively working all year to raise awareness and promote support.

“The campaign stretches way past January,” she said. “We launched the idea of the campaign and carry it throughout the year.”

On February 6th, Wright will be holding a free public session at the Watford Library from 1 p.m to 2:30 p.m, and all are welcome to attend.

“We’ll be looking at understanding Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, warning signs and how to reduce the risk,” Wright said.

For more information about local support groups, contact the Alzheimer Society of Sarnia Lambton at 519-332-4444. Visit www.alzheimer.ca/sarnialambton/initforalz to learn more about the campaign.

