Looking to brush up on your French?

Starting this Thursday, Michel Hammond will be leading up a group where teenagers and adults can practice their conversational French.

Hammond, a French Canadian, worked as a bilingual claims adjuster. He recently retired and moved to Petrolia from Niagara Falls a few years ago, and noticed a lack of opportunity to speak his native tongue.

“I really miss speaking French, and this is not a very French community,” he said. “I spoke French all the time in my job and I wanted to keep up and practice.”

Hammond was born in Northern Ontario and his parents are from the Gaspé region of Quebec. He studied in French schools until attending St. Clair College, and didn’t learn to speak English until he was nine years old after moving to Windsor.

“We always spoke French in the house,” he said. “When we’re kids were sponges, we pick up languages really quick.”

He came up with the idea to check out the local library and see if anyone else was interested in gathering to practice speaking French. He found there was actually a number of people who wanted to do this.

He said that when it comes to speaking more than one language, it can be very helpful when looking for work. He has told his nieces to make sure they learn French because it can be an important asset later on.

“I’ve never had to worry about finding a job,” he said. “When you’re bilingual, you just always have a job.”

He said being bilingual can also give you a different perspective on things, and recognize different messages.

Hammond is looking forward to seeing people come out to work on their French, whether they are beginners or already know the basics. He said there often isn’t a lot of spaces in Lambton County to speak French, so this will offer a time outside of day time working hours. He said he even hopes to expand the sessions depending on the number of people attending.

“When I moved to this part of the province, I thought wow, there really isn’t much French around here,” he said. “I really missed it.”

IF YOU GO:

When: Every Thursday from 6:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m

Where: Petrolia Library, call 519-882-0771 to register

Cost: FREE. French immersion students welcome

