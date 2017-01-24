Politicians and local residents gathered at the Oil Springs post office Tuesday afternoon for a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of the completion of an accessible ramp.

Construction of the ramp began in September 2016 and was completed at the beginning of December. Clerk-Treasurer of Oil Springs, Jennifer Turk, said the project took a little longer than expected due to complications with weather, engineers and contractors.

The cost of the ramp came to a total of just over $55,000, $10,000 of which was donated by the Judith and Norman Alix Foundation. Another $24,750 came from a grant through the Canada 150 Infrastructure Program. The remainder of costs were paid with reserves from the Village of Oil Springs.

Oil Springs Mayor Ian Veen said the improvement was a great need for the village. He thanked the liberal government and the Judith and Norman Alix Foundation for their contributions, stating that the ramp is a sign that Oil Springs is alive and well.

The Canada Post Building is designated as a heritage building. It was built in 1932 and Veen said it was once the fire hall and later the local hydro building. It also housed the council chambers until they moved into the old TD bank building across the street in 1998.

The post office has been there for about 40 years now, and restoration works have been taking place over the last several months. Also in the building is the local library.

Upstairs in the community hall, the village installed over a dozen new windows and put in new floors with reserve funds. They have future plans to also redo the bathrooms and install brand new light fixtures.

Lambton County Warden Bill Weber also attended the ceremony to say his congratulations, making note that progress like this happens when partnerships form and the community comes together.

“It’s a very positive thing for the community,” said Weber. “The heritage building being restored and maintained is very important.”

Turk said they have future plans for more accessibility advancements, and the village will have to be compliant to accessibility laws by 2025.

The Youth Centre and fire hall are both accessible, but Turk said the door to their offices will be widened and a counter will be lowered to be wheelchair accessible. They will also be making the library more accessible and installing a button to open the post office doors from inside.

“It’s one thing at a time,” Turk said.

