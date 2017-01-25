The Town of Petrolia’s Annual Volunteer Appreciation Awards is set to take place on Thursday Feb. 16 at the Petrolia Legion.

The event has been happening for several years now, after Mayor John McCharles came up with the idea. Laurissa Ellsworth, Director of Marketing for the Town of Petrolia, said McCharles wanted to show appreciation towards the volunteers of the town.

“He wanted to recognize individuals for their service in the community,” she said.

Ellsworth said that the awards are a complete surprise, and winners don’t find out until their name is called at the ceremony.

“Mayor McCharles will get up and actually describe the person first without offering a name,” she said. “It’s such a nice way to do it, because everyone is present and hearing the great story about this person.”

The town works from five general categories for the awards – sports and recreation, community service, community partner, arts and culture and an open category, or special recognition.

The open category leaves some room to select winners who may have done something outstanding in the health field, heritage or any other specialty category.

Ellsworth said the number of awards given out fluctuates each year between around three and five.

“It depends on what the committee receives for suggestions and nominations, and how Mayor McCharles wishes to go ahead and award things” she said.

The ceremony is closed to the volunteers of the town, mostly due to space restrictions in the facility, Ellsworth said.

“I believe we invite just shy of 300 volunteers,” she said. “It’s great, we’re very lucky!”

Mschilz@postmedia.com