The Petrolia Flyers are destined for the playoffs this week. They finished the season in eighth place overall, with a record of 7-32-0.

They start off on home ice for game one on Thursday night against Lakeshore.

Director of Operations Dennis Meston said this is the second consecutive year that the Flyers have made the playoffs.

“I would have liked to have more wins this year but it’s just the way it went,” he said. “We still made the playoffs and as long as you’re there, you’ve got a chance.”

Meston said the Flyers will be giving all they can on the ice. And while it is currently short notice, he is also hoping to see if the LCCVI band can perform during their first home game of the playoffs.

“We’re a young team and we’re improving and getting better,” he said. “We’ll just see what happens.”

Last Thursday, the Petrolia Flyers took on the Lakeshore Canadiens on home ice, taking a loss with a final score of 6 – 2.

Petrolia’s Kole Keating and Jack Hackett scored goals in the first period, going into the second with a score of 3 – 2. But the Canadiens fought hard on the ice, taking the win.

On Friday, they Flyers headed to Lakeshore’s territory for another face off.

Lakeshore fired 52 shots on net throughout the game, the Flyers only let in three goals overall. The final score came to 3 – 0.

On Sunday night, the Flyers had their last game of the season before playoffs in Blenheim.

Petrolia’s Jack Hackett scored the first goal of the night in the opening period.

In the second period, Blenheim and Petrolia scored three goals each. Kirklin Dorman, Zach VanEyk and Kole Keating each scored, bringing the score to 4 – 3 heading into the third.

The Blades fired away in the final period, scoring three more goals before Petrolia pulled goalie Riley Collins, leaving an open net. Blenheim snuck in one last goal to take a win of 7- 4.

Playoff schedule against Lakeshore Canadiens

Game one – Feb. 2 at Petrolia, 7:30 p.m

Game two - Feb. 3 at Lakeshore, 7 p.m

Game three - Feb. 7 at Lakeshore, 7 p.m

Game four - Feb. 9 at Petrolia, 7:30 p.m

Game five - Feb. 10 at Lakeshore, 7 p.m

Game six - Feb. 12 at Petrolia, 7:30 p.m

Game seven - Feb. 14 at Lakeshore, 7 p.m





