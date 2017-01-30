The Town of Petrolia will be hosting free Family Day activities for the whole family on Feb. 20, including a free public swim, bouncy castles and games at the Centre, as well as free skating at the Greenwood Rec Centre.

The Lambton Central Petrolia Optimist Club will also be selling off barbecue lunch items.

While in previous years there has been a film showing in Victoria Hall, Director of Marketing, Laurissa Ellsworth said this will not be happening this Family Day due to auditorium renovations. But there are still plenty of activities to look forward to.

“I love it, the kids just have a blast,” she said. “It’s a good day for them.”

The snow sculpture contest will also be running from Feb. 1 – 20. Ellsworth said each year they choose a different theme, and this year being Canada’s 150th birthday, a Canadian theme seemed appropriate.

Despite a lack of snow after unseasonably warm temperatures in recent weeks, Ellsworth is hopeful that this will change.

“There’s varying success rates based on the level of snowfall,” she said. “But we’ve been pretty lucky to have snow for it the last four years.”

Ellsworth said she’s looking forward to see what people come up with, and depending if it does snow, you may have to think outside the box.

“We always say the same thing every year, if it doesn’t snow we always know where there is a little bit of snow in Petrolia,” she said. “You just have to be creative and think about where the snow may be sitting!”

To submit your snow sculpture, take a photo and upload it to the Town of Petrolia’s Facebook page, email to lellsworth@petrolia.ca or drop it off at town hall by 4 p.m on Feb. 20.