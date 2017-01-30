The Petrolia Squires played their final games of the season before playoffs over the weekend.

On Friday, the Squires faced off against the Clinton Radars. In the first period, the Radars and the Squires took turns scoring goals. Zach Mcnaught and Cory Pawley both scored in the first, but couldn’t hold off the Radars in the second and third periods.

The Radars walked away with a 7 – 2 victory.

On Sunday, the Squires started the night off honouring the Petrolia Atom B Team, who are the Silverstick regional champions.

Prior to the game, the Squires had a pizza party with the young hockey players in celebration of the victory. Before face off, they were introduced to the Squires players, brought onto the ice for recognition, waved to the crowd and sang the national anthem.

Afterwards, the Squires hit the ice to take on the Huron East Centenaires, skating away with a 9 – 2 victory.

Head Coach Brad Wright said the Centenaires had a very short bench Sunday evening, leaving them vulnerable.

“We played the game and finished up, nobody got hurt,” he said. “It was a good skate for the guys and we’ll have a good practice on Wednesday.”

Heading into playoffs in third place overall, the Squires will be playing Ripley this Friday night on home ice to kick things off, then head to Ripley on Saturday.

