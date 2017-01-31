Plans to make changes to the historic Fairbank property on Petrolia Line have moved forward after the Committee of Adjustment reconvened in mid-January to discuss the updated proposal.

Chief Administrative Officer Manny Baron said the minor variance has been approved, and there is an opportunity to appeal to the Ontario Municipal Board until Feb. 5.

Baron said only property owners within 60 meters of the Fairbank mansion can make an appeal.

In December, residents raised concerns over the Fairbank house being neglected, as well as traffic concerns if the apartment was to go up. While the owner, David Burnie, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, had offered up plans for a multi-level apartment building, there were no apparent plans to restore the well-loved mansion.

In a report from Senior Planner Rob Nesbitt, it was noted that they had previously expressed concerns over the fact that operational features for the apartment building were not proposed for the Fairbank house as well. There was also concern whether the owner would be planning on making upgrades to the mansion, which is currently in poor condition.

Burnie has now submitted new plans with proposed works to the mansion’s exterior and interior. Nesbitt’s report has recommended the approval of Burnie’s re-submitted application, stating that the upgrades and renovations must first be approved by the Town of Petrolia.

Baron said while they have received an initial plan, they are expecting a more detailed plan to come to council.

“We’ve yet to see that but they certainly have a five-year plan,” he said. “That is assuming it’s all going to happen.”

Baron said they are currently unsure of when construction of the apartment building is set to begin, as some paperwork is yet to be completed.

“There needs to be a site plan, there needs to be approvals and things like that, there needs to be servicing,” he said. “There’s no definite timeline that has been mentioned to me, but there’s steps we still need to take in order for it to get going.”

Outlined in the report is a plan to restore, repair and modernize the building to later be used as a residence and reception centre.

From Winter 2017 to Winter 2021, the report shows plans to begin restoration works from the first floor upward, including rebuilding porches, repairing windows and painting exterior trim.

Dave Hext, a member of the Heritage committee, said that when it comes to restoration and repair, the two are completely different things. While he said the community has to respect the property owners’ rights, he would be sad to see the landscape changed. Overall, he would like to see the home restored and the property left as is.

“You don’t like to see it go derelict, it’s still at the point where it’s salvageable,” Hext said. “They’ve had it for 50 years and it doesn’t seem like a lot has been done.”

Hext has brought forward alternatives for locations of the apartment building, including near the hospital where the future health hub has been planned. This location would also allow for expansion, whereas the Fairbank property limits space.

“I think Petrolia does need apartments,” he said. “Our idea wasn’t to scare him away, that’s why we’re trying to suggest alternate properties.”

He also mentioned that over the years, a number of locals have expressed desire to buy the house, but money often gets in the way. Hext also said it’s unfortunate the town didn’t purchase the Fairbank property years ago, similar to the City of Sarnia purchasing the Lawrence House.

“I don’t want to impeded on someone’s personal rights, but apartments need to be where there’s room,” he said. “Everybody in town has fallen in love with [the mansion]…when you grew up here, you always had that idea in your head that if you were successful, you would buy that home and restore it.”

While Hext said the issue is on everyone’s mind in the community, the site plan will still have to be approved by Town Council to move forward. It is currently unknown when the detailed document will come to the town’s desks, but Baron said he thinks Burnie will have a solid plan to restore the home.

“I think he’s a man of his word,” Baron said.

