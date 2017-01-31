Oil Springs Ollie will make his big reveal Thursday morning at Brigden Public School, announcing whether Spring will come early, or if we will be facing another six weeks of winter.

Peggy Jenkins, owner of Heavens Wildlife Rescue, will be bringing Ollie to the school, and she hopes to bring a few other animals as well, including a skunk and turtles.

On Groundhog Day, Jenkins said Ollie gets up bright and early. Once they get to the school, he will make his announcement by whispering it in Principal Chad Brown’s ear, who will relay the news to the kids.

“If he sees his shadow, there’s six more weeks of winter, if he doesn’t see his shadow, it’s an early spring,” she said.

Jenkins said after spending his winters off, he looks forward to coming out and sharing his news.

“He’s quite excited about his big day coming up,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins has had Ollie for about four years now, after he came from another animal rescue centre. Ollie now calls Lambton County home, and he will remain living here with Jenkins.

After Ollie’s reveal, Jenkins will be doing presentations on not just Groundhog Day, but about wildlife rescue as well. Children have also been collecting donations including toilet paper or tissues for Heavens Wildlife Rescue.

Jenkins said they are hoping to go to different schools each year in the county, bringing Ollie to different destinations with every Groundhog Day.

Jenkins said schools can contact Ollie by email if they are interested in having him come to their school in coming years.

If you want Oil Springs Ollie to make his Groundhog Day announcement at your school next year, email him at Ollie@heavenswildliferescue.com.

