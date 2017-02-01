The oil fields have long been a gem and claim to fame for Lambton County - the Fairbank Oil Fields have already been named a National Historic Site. Now the County and Fairbank Oil have joined forces, looking for support from the province of Ontario after applying to have the “Oil Springs Industrial Landscape” added to Canada’s Tentative List for World Heritage Sites.

According to a press release from the County of Lambton, an application was submitted to Parks Canada and was discussed during a meeting between County delegation, Hon. Eleanor McMahon, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport and Ministry staff at the Rural Ontario Municipal Association annual conference in Toronto this week.

For the past 150 years, the Fairbank Oil Fields have been pumping oil using authentic 19th century technology. There are 350 wells spread out across 600 acres of land, including the Shaw well, located on Fairbank Oil property, where Canada’s first Oil gusher in 1862 produced 3000 barrels a day.

On this landscape, you can also find the Oil Museum of Canada, which documents the historical significance of the area and houses hundreds of artifacts. This site is also home to the Williams well, where oil was first discovered in 1858.

Charlie Fairbank, owner and operator of Fairbank Oil Fields, said this piece of cultural landscape is the birthplace of the modern oil industry, and for this it should have international recognition.

“This is a transformation in the use of energy in the mid 19th Century, when we went from coal to oil for lighting,” said Fairbank. “We’re the only place on the planet that is using this mid 19th Century technology to produce oil – that’s more than special, this is something that transformed the world.”

If the Oil Springs Industrial Landscape were to be selected for World Heritage designation, it would be added to a list of eight existing UNESCO World Heritage Sites across the country. Fairbank said it would have a great impact on not just Oil Springs, but the County as a whole.

“Oil Springs would obviously be a destination for many people around the planet,” he said. “The whole development of the early oil industry still exists there, some of it is buried in the ground but it’s there.”

Fairbank said that Emery Kemp, a renowned industrial archeologist in the United States, has shown great support over the years.

“He’s been urging us to move forward for World Heritage,” he said. “So we’ve taken his advice and we’re doing the best we can.”

In the press release, Warden Bill Weber also stressed that receiving World Heritage designation would create great potential for the area, promoting travel and tourism which would result in great economic impact for Lambton County.

Over the course of the year, Parks Canada will be evaluating the landscape. If the application is selected and added to Canada’s Tentative List For World Heritage Sites, it would be passed on for evaluation by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

