Just after 8 a.m on Thursday, Oil Springs Ollie awoke to see his shadow. He made his announcement that there will be six more weeks of winter at Brigden Public School as a large crowd of students gathered outside.



This is the second year that Ollie has made a trip to local school, last year’s reveal was held at Lambton Centennial School near Petrolia.



Principal Chad Brown said students had been looking forward to Ollie’s big reveal, and the school had also been collecting donations of tissues and toilet paper for Heaven’s Wildlife Rescue, where Oil Springs Ollie has been residing for about four years.



Brown said they had collected over 300 rolls of toilet paper for the wildlife centre, a number that kept growing throughout the day.



Two students were selected through a draw to get an up-close look at Ollie during the reveal. Lilly Withers and Taylor Koncovy joined their principal, Mayor of St. Clair Township Steve Arnold, Councillor Tracy Kingston, Peggy Jenkins of Heaven’s wildlife Rescue and others on the stage.



“I was hoping for an early spring, but we will live with six more weeks of winter,” Brown said. “The students really enjoyed that.”



Brown said that Jenkins approached him about a month ago with the idea of bringing Ollie to the school. The morning also brought the students an educational opportunity, with Jenkins bringing in several other animals and presenting on groundhogs as well as Heaven’s Wildlife Rescue.



“We thought it was a really great opportunity for the school and the community,” Brown said.



Ollie’s prediction has some opposing views, as both Wiarton Willie and Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam did not see their shadow, predicting an early spring. But Jenkins said she has faith in Ollie’s decision.



“He has a perfect record,” she laughed.



Jenkins said schools can apply to have Ollie come to their school by emailing Ollie@heavenswildliferescue.org.



“They can let him know why they think he should come to their school,” Jenkins said, adding that it is open to all schools in the county.



