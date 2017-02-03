On Feb. 25, local collectors and heritage lovers will be revealing some of their wackiest treasures at Victoria Hall. The annual open house has been an ongoing tradition for years.

Councillor Liz Welsh has been a part of the Heritage Committee since 1992. She said that while they normally try to stick to a theme at each year’s open house, 2017 will be an eclectic collection of the weird and wonderful, including photographs, contraptions and other artifacts.

“Sometimes it coincides with a national theme or provincial theme, but…we have a lot of things that don’t ever fit with a theme,” she said. “We thought, we want to get these weird and wonderful things out of the closet.”

Welsh said they will have a number of organizations participating, and by making the theme more open, it could mean more opportunity for others to share their own artifacts.

Those that will be present at the event include the Lambton branch of the Ontario Genealogical Society, the county’s best archivists, local museums and private collectors. The Petrolia Photography Club will be at the event taking photos of items that owner’s may wish to keep a record of. Local author Tom Walters will also be at the event setting up his train display.

“There’s all kinds of really cool things,” she said.

Welsh said the open house has also offered unique opportunities for people to find long lost relatives.

While Welsh knows of some of the weird and wonderful things coming to the open house, it will remain a surprise until the big reveal on the day of the event.

“It’s going to be all kinds of weird stuff, maybe you won’t even know what it is,” she said. “We’ll put it on display and see if somebody does!”

Have any cool artifacts you want to share? Contact Liz Welsh to reserve a spot at 519-882-0825 or lwelsh@petrolia.ca, as space is limited.

IF YOU GO:

When: Saturday February 25, 10 a.m – 3 p.m

Where: Victoria Hall

Cost: FREE