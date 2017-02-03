The Town of Petrolia have received a $274,500 grant from the Ontario 150 Community Capital Program, which is administered through the Ontario Trillium Foundation. Mayor John McCharles and MPP Bob Bailey made the exciting announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

The grant will be used towards renovations on the Greenwood Recreation Centre, and in a press release Bailey said a project of this magnitude will not only make a huge impact on the community, but ensure future success of the recreation centre.

Over the last few years, Petrolia has received record sums in government grants. From 2015 to 2016, the town received just over $19 million in grants.

McCharles said they’ve been very fortunate, and one important reason behind it is their senior staff.

“They are exceptionally good at putting the applications together – that’s the number one thing,” he said. “Petrolia has their finances in good standing.”

McCharles said the ministry looks at what the town’s finances are like before deciding on who will receive grants. He said they like to see when municipalities are able to put forward their own portion towards a project.

“That’s very important, how you propose to pay your own portion,” he said.

The grant will be used for safety improvements to the arena, including replacing rink boards, safety netting and a new compressor. The town has partnered with MIG Engineering, and some of the work is set to begin as soon as possible. The new rink boards and compressor are set to come after the ice comes out in May.

Bluewater Power also made a contribution of $7500, which will go towards a brand-new score board.

Built in 1962, The Greenwood Rec Centre hosts groups like Petrolia Minor Hockey Association, Petrolia and District Skating Club, the Petrolia Squires and the Petrolia Flyers. They also hold events, including public skating and the International Silverstick Tournament. The last major upgrade came in 2012 when an elevator was added and seats were changed. This will be the first time since opening that the rink boards will be replaced.

In the press release, McCharles said that families in Petrolia and beyond will be impacted by the renovations, securing hockey and ice skating heritage for years to come.

“If your child doesn’t play hockey, they figure skate, families attend games or enjoy public skating,” he said. “This money from the Ontario150 Community Capital Fund program is an incredible gift.”

McCharles said the total cost of the project is set to be roughly $600,000, including the new score board.

“The credit goes to our senior administration,” McCharles said. “It’s a lot of work, there’s a lot of involvement, but they do their homework and cover all the angles.”

