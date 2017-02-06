Plympton-Wyoming Mayor’s Community Appreciation luncheon was held on Saturday afternoon at the Camlachie Community Centre, where well over 100 people gathered to honour outstanding citizens.

Mayor Lonny Napper hand selected the winners, including MP Marilyn Gladu, the Wyoming Minor Baseball Association, and his long-time friend, the late Keith Murray.

Emotions ran high upon recognition of Murray, posthumously awarded for his efforts in volunteering with the Huron Shores Optimists, Tai Chi and COPA. Murray was an avid builder of motorcycles, airplanes and trailers, and helped to restore the F-86 Sabre jet fighter that is on display in Germain Park.

Napper said it wasn’t just engineering projects that he built, he also built respect, affection and friendships.

“He would have been humbled to receive the award,” Napper said in a speech.

Marilyn Gladu made her way up to the podium to accept her award from Napper, who said that Gladu has been doing what he would expect from a politician representing his community.

Gladu was voted the most collegial MP in 2016 by her peers and named Parliamentarian of the Year by McLeans Magazine, something that Napper was impressed by, despite joking that he cast his vote for one of her competitors during the election.

There were also a handful of young people selected as winners, including Keenan Redhead and Jace McGrail for their science project on road salt, and St. Patrick’s High School students Jessie Clark, Kyle Hendrikx, Lucas Hendrickx and Olivia Schenk, for being a part of the school’s first robotics team. They placed 24th out of 72 entries at the World Competition in St. Louis.

Fifteen-year-old Jesse Brooks and her two and half year old coonhound Kasper were also recognized for an outstanding year. The two traveled to dog show competitions in Owen Sound and even West Virginia, claiming 10 wins across North America and winning back to back scholarships in Flora, Illinois.

Brooks said she has been competing in dog shows since she was just three years old. The LCCVI student said she first got involved with dog shows through Terri Dolbear, a breeder and dog show extraordinaire.

“Terri’s mom was my babysitter, and her husband Ralph had beagles and Terri had coonhounds,” she said. “I took an interest because it’s what was around me.”

Brooks said she loves going to the shows and meeting new and interesting people. She said it’s a unique experience that not everyone gets to have.

“That’s what I think the best thing about it is,” she said.

Brooks said she was ecstatic to be receiving an award from the mayor, an unexpected and welcome surprise.

“I thought it was amazing, I never expected this,” she said.

Award Winners

Wyoming Minor Baseball

Recognized for their efforts in providing baseball programs to over 400 children and keeping the baseball diamonds in tip-top shape.

Julie Whitely

Recognized for being an instrumental organizer in the Toastmasters Club. She was awarded the prestigious and distinguished Toastmasters Award.

Hydro One – Wyoming

Honoured for 50 years of service in Plympton-Wyoming, and for being one of the largest employers to the area.

John and Joyce VanKlavern

Recognized for their 30th Business Anniversary of VanKlavern Auctions, they have held thousands of auctions and work to contribute to local charities.

Huron Shores Optimist

In honour of their 40th anniversary and showing their support in many local projects of Plympton-Wyoming.

Carrie-Ann Wilson

Recognized for her efforts in organizing Agriculture in the Classroom, a program that has brought hundreds of students crash courses in rural agriculture over the last four years.

Faith and Dave Abbey – Faith’s Footsteps

Honouring Faith, the brave young lady and her family who have given back to the community and raised awareness and funds for ChildCan. Faith has walked from London to Sarnia and back three times.

Jessie Clark, Kyle Hendrikx, Lucas Hendrikx and Olivia Schenk

Students of Plympton-Wyoming who are members of the St. Patrick’s High School robotic team. They won the regional event at Ryerson University, and placed 24th out of 72 at the World Competition in St. Louis.

Dr. Susan Mathers

Honoured for her many years of service in the area. She was selected as the recipient of the Patient’s Choice Award.

Lynn Eves – Bluewater Centre for Raptor Rehabilitation

Honoured for her 25 years of service in rehabilitating birds.

Mike Vasey, Brian Freer, Joe Emilio

Recognized for receiving Fire Services Long Term Services Medal, honouring them for 25 years of service.

Keith Murray

Awarded posthumously for his volunteer efforts and work with the Huron Shores Optimists, Tai Chi and Copa. Napper said he truly made a difference in the community.

Keenan Reidhead and Jace McGrail

Recognized for accomplishments at the Science Fair and their outstanding project on road salt.

Wyoming Fire Department, Agricultural Society and Wyoming Lions Club

Recognized for their Tri Tractor and Truck Pull and their efforts in working together.

Bill and Lynn Duffield

Honoured for being awarded the Long Service Award, they have extensive achievements in the Ontario Sheep Industry.

Les Canton

Recognized for his 40 years of business and honoured for being an inspiring role model in the community.

Marilyn Gladu

Honoured for being name McLean’s Magazine’s Parliamentarian of the year, and for being voted as most collegial MP by her peers in 2016.

Jesse Brooks

She and her dog Kasper were recognized for their multiple wins at dog shows across North America.

