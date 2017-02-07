The Town of Petrolia, Bluewater Health and the Family Health Team are moving forward with their planning process surrounding the health hub in Petrolia. In December, council approved a motion to put $155,000 towards consulting fees.

Manny Baron, Chief Administrative Officer for the town, said a few weeks ago they held a meeting with key individuals, including Bluewater Health staff, consultants, senior staff of Petrolia and members of council.

Baron said they wanted to bring ideas to the table to ensure their vision matches that of the consultants’. With the project still in its early stages, they are focused on fact finding.

“We have some information to gather for consultants to make their job easier,” Baron said. “We want to make sure it makes sense, is the demographic there, and is the aging population really what we think it is; we have to explore that stuff.”

When it comes to ideas like building apartments, Baron noted that it’s important to plan for things like layout and transportation.

“We want to make sure it’s all conducive to the plan and the hospital,” he said.

Baron said they are also planning on putting together a join steering committee in the near future. They are aiming to include people that have some experience in the health field that can offer recommendations.

Laurie Zimmer, Vice President of Operations for Bluewater Health, said community consultations are set to begin this week. An all-day meeting is planned for Feb. 8, where community partners from different sectors have been invited to participate with the consultants. This will be the first of three sessions.

Zimmer said the session is not open door, but they have made sure to invite community members with an array of different backgrounds to the meeting for input.

“It is very early, and it’s really important that we have this time set aside to have the community input,” Zimmer said. “We’re very excited to hear what the town of Petrolia, the residents and the participants have to add, and how they see the whole health hub evolving.”

Zimmer said after looking at numbers, they have found that residents from across the county use the hospital in Petrolia as well as the Family Health Team. She said their plans aim to support exactly what the health hub looks like for the next 30 years.

“Things are going exceptionally well,” she said.

After compiling the information, Zimmer said they will be putting together an innovative report for submission to the Ministry of Health. They are aiming to have this finalized by the end of October, but this will depend on how the process goes over the next several months.

“We’re really excited about these workshops with the community, because it’s really about them,” she said. “It’s a very collaborative effort.”

Baron said he’s very encouraged by the planning process so far, and from his understanding, this is the first time in Ontario that a municipality has partnered with a hospital to create such a masterplan.

“I think on behalf of Bluewater Health, the Family Health Team and the Town of Petrolia, this is a very progressive idea we’ve jointly come up with,” he said. “We’re excited and looking forward to seeing what the consultants come up with.”