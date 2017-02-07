A relatively new program within the Lambton Kent District School Board is looking to be integrated into the upcoming Ontario Contact Conference this coming November, encouraging youth engagement within the town.

The Specialist High Skills Major (SHSM) Program allows students to incorporate a specific economic sector into the learning. That sector can be in arts and culture, transportation, agriculture, business, health and wellness, or an array of other areas.

Janice Wranich, the LKDSB SHSM Coordinator, said the program was first piloted about eight years ago.

“It’s a ministry initiative, and it was developed to further engage students in the hopes that by providing them with not only in class training but out of the classroom workshops and opportunities, it would better prepare them for the chosen post-secondary pathway,” Wranich said.

She said it also aims to keep students engaged in their school programs in order to see their high school education through.

Wranich first came into contact Petrolia’s Director of Cultural Services, Richard Poore, as well as Councillor Liz Welsh last year through LCCVI Principal Linda Jared.

“I explained to them what the program is, I pitched an idea for workshops and they graciously accepted and rose to the challenge,” she said.

From there, they found ways in which the program could be brought into the Victoria Playhouse to teach students more about theatre. In the session, students from several high schools, including LCCVI, learned about lighting production, sound production, technical staging and technical rehearsal. This gave them a special behind the scenes peak at operations in a theatre company.

“They did an absolutely wonderful job of educating and entertaining students.” Wranich said.

Wranich and Poore haven’t yet had a chance to discuss in detail future plans, but Wranich said she would love to have any partnership or opportunity the VPP may offer during the upcoming Ontario Contact Conference.

Poore said they are currently in the planning stages as to how the program will be integrated, so there isn’t much to reveal as of yet.

“We’re definitely intending to participate with the program for Ontario contact which is taking place Nov. 8 – 11,” Poore said. “I’ll be working closely with Janice around that and we’re really looking forward to it.”

