Rehearsals will soon be in session for the Lambton Young Theatre Players, who are performing their adaptation of Alexander Dumas’ The Three Musketeers, written by Bethany Lawrence.

Artistic Director Nancy Keys said the Lambton Young Theatre Players first had their start about six years ago in 2011. Their focus is on getting young people involved in the dramatic arts, breaking them out of their comfort zone and allowing them to become more outgoing.

The theatre company works all year-round, putting on two main stage plays per year at the Sarnia Library, as well as holding summer camps directed by Emily Grazsat. They are also involved in other events throughout the year, including Art in the Park and working with seniors at Meadowview.

This month, the Lambton Young Theatre Players are starting up a Saturday drama club for children aged six to 10, run by Graszat, who studied Theatre Arts at Guelph University.

The program will include playing with improvisation, making plays and creating masks. They hope to spark creativity in the kids. Even if they don’t turn out to be actors in the end, the process will help them in other facets of life.

“The whole point is for them to have fun,” Grazsat said.

Graszat has been involved with theatre for most of her life, first getting involved with the Petrolia Community Theatre.

“I just fell in love with it,” she said. “I went to see My Fair Lady with my grandmother, and after the show I turned to her and said ‘I want to do this’.”

After volunteering with Keys and working in set design, she found her passion for behind the scenes work.

“Just the ability to create something magical out of these everyday objects that people throw out,” she said.

Grade 12 student Kelly Wilks has been with the theatre company since its inception, while Haley Drury joined a couple of years later. They had both always had a passion for theatre and acting, getting involved through their elementary school before joining the Lambton Young Theatre Players.

“We did Christmas plays every year, and I remember one year it was a musical and I was Mrs. Claus, and I realized I was never going to be a singer,” Wilks said laughing.

Keys said they lean towards stage plays that focus on acting. This allows more opportunity for those kids who may not naturally have great singing voices.

“It definitely nurtures growing,” said Drury. “It gives kids lots of practice if they’re interested in theatre, they can learn a lot from Nancy.”

Wilks said she was one of the members of the summer camps as a child.

“Just seeing how much I’ve grown up since working with Nancy is crazy,” she said.

Keys said Wilks was very shy when she first began her foray into acting.

“Now she just gets out there,” Keys said. “It’s amazing to see people really flourish.”

“It takes people out of their shells,” Wilks added.

Getting into theatre doesn’t always mean it will be a person’s chosen career path, but Keys said the skills you learn on the stage can translate into other areas of life. They learn to enunciate, stand up straight and exude confidence.

Keys said they have an eclectic group from all over with different backgrounds in the group, allowing kids to form friendships that last for years to come.

“It’s not like going to a soccer summer camp,” Wilks said. “You connect with people who have similar interests as you and it’s a hodge podge group of people.”

Keys said they like to commission their own plays and adaptations because they have a large group of kids in the theatre company. Keys also revealed she is currently working of an adaptation of Sherlock Holmes.

“We want to encourage new Canadian works for kids,” she said.

They also want to ensure every child gets to be involved, so they avoid having just a few leading roles. They have about 20 to 25 kids in every show, and they want to give everyone a good role with a chance to shine.

“We want it to be a rewarding experience for all of the kids on stage.”

Keys said when it comes to the performances, they spend as much time as they can rehearsing lines and staging, usually a couple of times a week or more as the date approaches. Drury and Wilks said it can be a lot of work, but the outcome is worth it.

“The kids really do come together,” Keys said. “You’ve got to be resourceful, and there has to be teamwork.”

In their office located on Petrolia Line, the walls are covered in hats and different props and costumes are methodically organized throughout. Keys said they are always looking for donations to be used in shows.

Keys said she has also worked with several kids who have gone on to study theatre in post-secondary, whether it be stage management, writing or acting.

“We want to provide as much as we can in professional experience for the kids,” Keys said. “The directors, the designers, they are theatre industry professionals."

Interested in the Saturday drama club for children?

IF YOU GO:

When: Saturday Feb. 18 – April 8 (8 weeks)

Where: Christ Anglican Church

Cost: $150 per child

Call (519) 331-3338 for more information and to register

Mschilz@postmedia.com