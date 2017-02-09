Bisi Alawode immigrated to Canada with his wife in 2013 from Nigeria. They first settled in Sarnia where they both studied at Lambton College.

Alawode graduated from the photography program in 2015, and said he’s been following photography passionately for about six years now. Living in Guelph, he still spends considerable time in the county taking pictures.

Alawode said his love for taking photos stems from his love for people. He said he realized people have so much potential, with the power to make things happen depending on how they channel their energy.

His latest photo series was inspired by his own personal experiences as an immigrant as well as the diverse nature of Canada.

“It came at the age where the country was about to make a vulnerable decision about allowing immigrants into the nation,” he said. “The people coming here during that time frame were coming because they hoped for a better future for themselves and for their kids.”

The photographer’s photo series, entitled ‘Beyond Now…’ has been traveling through the County’s libraries, and is currently residing at the Petrolia Library until the end of the month. Thus far, the photos have been on display in Forest and Grand Bend.

The photographs feature Syrian refugees who have recently moved to Sarnia to escape war and destruction that plagued their home land. The predominantly black and white photos show families drinking coffee and spending time in their homes or outdoors.

Each photo showcases their everyday life, from learning English to eating together. The subjects in the photos smile widely, and in some pictures, they are hugging one another. Each photo magically transforms what many conceive as a piece of paper on a desk into a human being, as we take an intimate look into their newly discovered world. There is a sense of safety, ease and gratefulness that has been capture by Alawode.

Inspired by people’s creativity, passion, and uniqueness, Alawode said he hopes to evoke an understanding in those who look at his pictures.

“We are all humans,” he said. “We could find ourselves in that position if the tide changed.”

Alawode said people don’t have the opportunity to decided where they are born, but they can decide where it is that they want to live.

A timely topic with current events in the United States, Alawode wants to celebrate the diversity of Canada with his photos. He aims to promote generosity and helping others in a time where America is closing their borders to people in need.

“We have the power to change the world,” he said. “One thing I hold strong is my value of love, if we embrace one another and believe in love and not fear, we can go farther and we can be stronger.”

Alawode said he also wants to evoke thoughts on what is beyond now, what is in the future, specifically for those newcomers to Canada.

“One of the photos is of kids holding cards saying what they want to be in the future,” he said. “One of those kids could be a police officer that could save a life down the road.”

Alawode’s photos challenge preconceived notions and stereotypes of immigrants and refugees. While some instances of refugees can seem to dehumanize them, each photo gives refugees a face and a connection.

While very simple, he said photos like one of the coffee cup also show there are often times when Western culture forgets what we have learned from other countries in the Middle East, including simple things like Arabic coffee.

“There are little things we do not pay cognizance to that were an invention of the Middle East,” he said. “We are all people and we have a uniqueness to bring to the table.”

Alawode said he knew he wanted to photograph the families, but his angle changed when he realized there was something beyond now, in the new place they call home.

“My goal was to help them to embrace their new environment, and dream for the future,” he said.

