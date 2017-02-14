Don’t forget to tune your television sets into Cogeco show #TalkLocal Wednesday night.

Oil Springs is set to be featured in the one hour broadcast after Fairbank Oil and the County of Lambton joined forces to apply for World Heritage Designation.

The show will feature interviews with Charlie Fairbank, who will be talking primarily about the aspects of Fairbank Oil, as well as Corporate Cultural Officer Andrew Meyer.

Meyer will be discussing why Oil Springs deserves to be on Canada’s short-list for UNESCO World Heritage Designation

IF YOU WATCH:

When: Wednesday Feb. 15, 6 p.m – 7 p.m

Where: Cogeco cable