The Town of Petrolia has officially scrapped plans of the snow sculpture contest this year after unseasonably warm weather put a damper on things.

With some sunshine and a bit of rain in the recent forecast, a lack of snow prevented the contest from moving forward.

Despite a lack of snow, the warm weather means the town has put together ‘Summer in February’ photo contest, asking families in Petrolia to submit their best summer photo-op.

The winning photo will receive a six-month family pass to the Oil Heritage District Community Centre. Winners will be announced on March 13 at the Petrolia Council meeting.

The contest will be running from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, with submissions due by 4 p.m on Monday.

Send your summer photos to lellsworth@potrolia.ca, upload to the town’s facebook page or bring it to town hall.