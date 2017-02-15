On Feb. 19, dozens will gather at the Lambton Mall where paramedics, firefighters, police officers and customs officers will be shaving their heads in support of Lucien Nadeau.

Nadeau has been battling a brain tumour since December, and the community has come together for the five-year-old boy, showing an outpouring of support. A hashtag on twitter has been circulating in support of Nadeau, #Luv4Lucien, as well as a GoFundMe page that has raised over $32,000.

He underwent surgery soon after being diagnosed to remove the grapefruit sized tumour, and has been recovering since.

Petrolia councillor and paramedic Grant Purdy is just one of those emergency services workers who will be taking part in ‘Shave for the Brave’. Sarnia police officer Const. Jordan Laird spearheaded the event, bringing together emergency service workers from across the county.

The event was brought to Purdy’s attention through a colleague, and he knew right away it was something he wanted to take part in.

“That could easily have been my child, it hits pretty close to home,” he said.

Purdy said that Nadeau is afraid of losing his hair, so they are all shaving their heads to show solidarity and support, as well as raise money towards childhood cancer research.

“If he sees us do it, then he won’t feel alone,” Purdy said.

Purdy said that according to statistics, throughout Lambton County there are about a dozen children who are battling cancer.

Each participant has created a fundraising page online through the Canadian Cancer Society; Purdy has pledged to raise $1000.

“If I can pass that, it’s a bonus,” he said. “I want to raise as much money as I can.”

“It’s good for the public to see that people in emergency services have a heart and a passion for the community,” Purdy said. “Actions speak louder than words.”

IF YOU GO:

When: Feb. 19, 2 p.m – 4 p.m

Where: Lambton Mall

For more information and to donate, see the event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1431097633589720/