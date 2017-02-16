It’s a show that’s traveled all over, from Los Angeles to Toronto, and now Petrolia Lion and Promoter M.B Wilson has managed to bring it to Lambton County.

The Sonny & Cher Show has been on tour for several years now, often coming and going with breaks in between.

“It’s been revived and come again, and that’s how we got it,” he said.

The show is a live musical production with a crew of talented impersonators. Wilson said it’s like stepping into the past; anyone who watched the television show in the 1970s will certainly appreciate the nostalgia.

“It was a variety show and they would bring on different performers, that’s how this is put together,” Wilson said.

While Wilson hasn’t seen the show himself, reviews have proclaimed it as being phenomenal.

“I’ve been told by about three booking agents, if you’re going to get a show, this is the one,” he said.

Wilson said he managed to get the show to come through Petrolia with a few connections he had in his back pocket. Being in the music business for 12 years and performing across North America with his band called Sound Servation, he knew of some booking agents and managed to score the musical.

Wilson said he’s been booking shows at the Victoria Playhouse for several years now. With the theatre being closed for a few months of the year, he wanted to bring in something to the town that would also bring money into the community.

“We bring in tribute shows, and the idea behind that is to let you go back in life,” he said. “These are the shows I look for.”

In the first four years of running shows, the Petrolia Lions brought in other tribute bands like ABBA, and managed to raise $25,000, all of which went right back to the town.

“It’s for the boomers,” he said. “We bring in shows from 50 years ago.”

Some guest appearances on the show will include Paul McCartney and Olivia Newton-John.

“Close your eyes and you’ll swear the real performer is up there,” Wilson said.

While this year they have just two shows due to new seats being installed in the theatre, Wilson said he is hoping to organize three next year if he can. The funds raised are going to be used towards a splash pad for the town. Previously, funding has helped to pay for a new MRI at the hospital, as well as help Girl Guides and Brownies go to camp.

“They’re trying to find ways of making money to build a splash pad,” he said. “As long as this goes to helping the Town of Petrolia, it’s fine with us.”

IF YOU GO:

When: Saturday March 4, 2017 at 8:00 p.m

Where: Victoria Hall

Cost: $35

Tickets can be purchased at the VPP box office, or by calling 519-882-1221

Order online at www.thevpp.ca

All proceeds to go to community projects