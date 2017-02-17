The Town of Petrolia held its annual volunteer appreciation dinner on Feb. 16 with Mayor John McCharles and town staff recognizing those in the community who offer a helping hand.

More than 100 people attended the event at the Petrolia branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, which included dinner and the awards ceremony.

The amount of hours devoted by the volunteers was said to collectively equal $350,000 in time and labour.

Some of those recognized included town committees members, service club presidents and Victoria Playhouse volunteers.

The evening culminated with McChalres presenting awards in four categories, as well as one special recognition award.

Volunteer of the Year in the Sports and Recreation category went to Don Harding for his work with Petrolia Minor Hockey as a board member, manager, trainer and registrar. Harding has also volunteered with Petrolia Minor Soccer, the District Figure Skating Club and drives the float carrying Santa Claus at the yearly parade.

Carol Watt received Volunteer of the Year in the Community Service category for her wide array of volunteer interests. Watt is a Lambton Central Petrolia Optimist Club member, as well as the treasurer, chairing a number of fundraisers each year. She also takes care of the gardens in Kerr Park during the warmer months, and volunteers for St. Paul’s United Church.

The volunteer of the Year for Community Partnership went to Jane and Bill Cadman. It was the first time it has been awarded to a couple. The Cadmans are both Rotary Club members who volunteer at a number of events throughout the year. They are also longstanding Charlotte Eleanor Englehart Hospital supporters, and Jane is currently the regional chair for the Hospital Auxiliary South West Region.

The Volunteer of the Year Award under the Arts and Culture category went to sisters Diane O’Dell and the late Ruth Brown, recognizing both women for their roles as founding directors of the Lambton Youth Choir, as well as their multiple roles in volunteering within the Victoria Playhouse. Brown, who died earlier this year, was remembered for her role as a Sunday School teacher as well as being a member of the Deacon’s Board at the First Baptist Church.

The fifth and final award of the evening was a special recognition to long-time volunteer Doug Clark, a Rotary Club member known for helping with a multitude of events. He also works with a number of community groups, including the Petrolia Community Fund, the Oil Heritage District Community Centre Advisory Committee and the Municipal Audit Committee.

“Our town I great because of all of you,” McCharles stated. “Saying thank you doesn’t seem like enough for all you give to our community.”

