A team of Petrolia doctors are featured on the cover of a national health magazine Canadian Chiropractor this month.

Chiropractors Dr. Lisa Thompson and Dr. Amanda Core share the cover with physicians of the Family Health Team, Dr. John Butler and Dr. Firas Al-Dhaher. They are being recognized for their collaborative efforts after contriving a rare partnership between chiropractors and physicians.

Thompson and Core have been working to break down the myths that physicians may hold when it comes to chiropractic care. She said some people think that once you go to a chiropractor, you have to keep going long term, but Thompson said this isn’t the case.

She wanted to show local physicians that they aren’t selling long-standing treatments, in fact, that’s not supported by their college because there is no evidence to support it.

“Those that are practicing that way are not doing our profession any favours,” she said.

In the fall, Thompson and Core went to do resident training with the doctors. While they had done a presentation in the past, this time was a little more hands on.

Thompson said they went to talk to the physicians about low back pain, and they ended up adjusting Butler.

“A lot of physicians may know about us, but they don’t know exactly what treatment looks like,” Thompson said.

Thompson said they left on a high note; not only was it a fun experience but they also learned about Thompson and Core’s work.

“I never thought I’d get to the point where I’d be able to teach medical doctors about low back pain,” Thompson said.

She said this created a friendship between the two teams, it wasn’t cold, and they were able to ask questions sincerely without hesitation.

“We just got real,” Thompson said.

“We showed them it’s not cookie cutter,” said Core. “Every patient is going home with either a stretch or a plan… it’s different and that’s what they like.”

Thompson said she got in touch with the editor of the magazine because it was a publication that comes to their office monthly. She wanted other chiropractors to know about this partnership they had formed.

She said the climate is very different between physicians and chiropractors in other places. Thompson began practicing 12 years ago, and chiropractic care was not as accepted as it is today. Even now, there can be physicians who refuse to refer patients to chiropractors.

“We’re really fortunate here with the Family Health Team,” Thompson said.

The two teams refer patients to one another on a regular basis. For a number of years, Thompson would send letters and summaries to the Family Health Team’s office about a patient’s progress.

She wanted to build trust and foster a relationship, and she didn’t want patients to feel as though they couldn’t tell their doctor they were seeing a chiropractor.

Thompson said one stereotype of chiropractors is that they over-treat patients. She said this isn’t what good chiropractors do, it’s not passive care and it’s not an assembly model.

“We have to do more to educate physicians about what we do,” Thompson said.

When they found out they would be featured on the cover, they were ecstatic.

“This is a win-win,” Thompson said. “The Family Health Team are a powerhouse…this is another notch in their belt showing that inter-professional care is what they’re about.”

With a rise in opiate use for pain, Thompson said it’s important to have these collaborative approaches and alternatives for pain. It’s also not a well-known fact that if you are having low back pain, you should probably be going to a chiropractor first.

“It’s about the patient, it’s not about us,” Core said. “It’s better for them for us to have a relationship with their family doctor... it’s so much easier to go back and forth. The patient wins.”

Thompson said she thinks it’s important to share their positive experiences in Petrolia.

“Did I think it would land us on the cover of a magazine? Absolutely not,” she said. “Am I glad? For sure! I hope I see more of this… to show people that things are changing.”

Mschilz@postmedia.com