A polar dip on Feb. 18 raised over $5000 to be used towards safeTALK training, a suicide prevention course that teaches individuals how to react when someone shows signs of depression.

Debbie Pitel, organizer of the event, said this amount of money will help to put about 500 people through safeTALK training.

“We didn’t have these resources 18 years ago, but we can make a difference today,” Pitel said.

Those who took the plunge included Coun. Joel Field, Dr. Lisa Thompson, Dr. John Butler, Tim Garvie, and Kevin and Tanner Pitel.

Field said he was pleased to be representing the town of Petrolia in the event.

“It says a lot about our community,” he said of the turnout. “We want to help people.”

Sharon Barry-Ross of the Sarnia Lambton Suicide Prevention Committee was also at the event. She said while it’s a tough subject to tackle, it’s important to break down stigma.

“It’s a topic people want to know about,” she said.

They have offered safeTALK training to over 1000 people in the county, and there are more courses being offered in coming months.

The three to four hours of training is offered to anyone 15 years or older, and help people become more alert to suicide, as well as prepare them to better connect with those who may be struggling.

Upcoming workshops are being held at the Central Lambton Family Health Team in Petrolia on March 27 and April 25.

To register, email slsuicideprevention@gmail.com.