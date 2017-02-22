If you’ve noticed more bald heads among emergency service workers in the county, they’ve likely taken part in Shave for the Brave. The fundraiser came together in support of the Canadian Cancer Society and those children in Lambton County fighting cancer, including local boy Lucien Nadeau.

A large crowd gathered in the Lambton Mall on the afternoon of Feb. 19, and by the end of the event, over $16,000 had been raised to go towards childhood cancer research.

Over the course of two hours, 28 people shaved their heads in solidarity with Nadeau, the five-year-old Sarnia boy who has been battling brain cancer over the last few months. Onlookers burst into cheers with every person who got up from the barber’s chair with a lot less hair but a greater amount of spirit.

Petrolia Councillor and paramedic Grant Purdy was the top individual fundraiser of the event; he managed to collect $2080 in donations, more than double his initial goal of $1000.

Purdy said Nadeau was afraid of losing his hair, and this was their way of telling Nadeau that he is not alone in his fight. Others who shaved their heads included Lambton EMS, Sarnia police officers, Nadeau’s parents Jessica and Stephan, and those from the Border Services Agency.