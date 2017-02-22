Rental fees for Victoria Hall were the focus of some discussion at the Feb. 13 meeting of Petrolia town council.

Coun. Mary-Pat Gleeson asked that town staff bring forward a report regarding the fees, which she said are high enough that some of Petrolia’s non-profit and charitable groups are choosing to use venues elsewhere for meetings and events.

Gleeson said she hasn’t heard of a complaint from any of the groups, but said she was nevertheless concerned about the situation.

She said the municipality is losing potential revenue because Victoria Hall isn’t being used.

Gleeson said it wasn’t the first time she has expressed concern the facility’s rental fees.

“It might be a matter of creating a menu for organizations who want to use the place,” she said. “You might want to rent the gallery and not the theatre.”

Right now there are special rates for non-profit groups and charitable organizations. Victoria Hall can be rented for $630, while the box office charges $4 per ticket sold. When costs come together, it can mean organizations are paying upwards of $1,200.

Gleeson said she’d like to see some wiggle room. A way to save money for groups would be for the groups to sell their own tickets.

“I understand we need to recoup funds, but it’s not a good thing to not support local groups,” she said in the meeting. “Money is scarce these days and it’s a lot to skim off the top.”

Coun. Joel Field wondered if an examination of the rental fees for Victoria Hall might also include other facilities, such as the arena. He raised concerns over fairness; if the Victoria Playhouse has new special rates, that same process should be extended to other municipal facilities.

Coun. Ross O’Hara also raised the issue of the cost of theatre operations. In recent years the theatre has flourished, thanks to high ticket sales, but that wasn’t always the case.

“It was a burden to the taxpayers for many years,” he said.

With the theatre sitting empty for a few months of the year, holding events with local groups is a great way to bring people to town during the off-season, said Gleeson.

“I know the town wants to work with the organizations to make it viable for them,” she said. “It’s important because it is a public space, and because people worked so hard to rebuilt it after the fire [in 1989] …we don’t want anyone to feel that they’re begin shut out.”

Gleeson said Marketing Director Laurissa Ellsworth and Director of Cultural Services Richard Poore have organized a meeting for organizations to discuss the theatre, its use, its accessibility. That meeting is to be held April 13.

