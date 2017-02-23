LCCVI’s junior girls volleyball team defeated the Wallaceburg Tartans on Feb. 18, taking the LKSSAA title. They won their first set 27 – 25, their second set 25 – 21 and their third 25 – 15, taking them on to SWOSSAA.

Coach Nancy Gould said she’s been coaching the junior girls volleyball team for about 20 years now, and they played a strong game against the Tartans.

“I love watching them improve. I coach them in junior and get to see their success over the four years,” she said. “We played well, we covered well, and they dug back.”

Gould said despite being down a couple of times during the Friday night game, the girls fought to get ahead.

“When we pass and when we attack, we get points and that’s the key to our success,” Gould said.

Despite a hard play, the Lancers fell short to the Sandwich Sabres Wednesday night, taking them out of the running at SWOSSAA.