It’s been about one year since Brigitte Hynes-Taylor purchased her storefront on Petrolia Line, and this April, Circle Studio will be celebrating its first anniversary since opening is doors.

Within the studio, Hynes-Taylor runs L.I.F.E Nutrition, which stands for living in full empowerment. Her work is built from the Hippocrates philosophy, ‘let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food’.

Originally from Bright’s Grove, she attended St. Christopher’s High School. Her urge to travel sent her to study in far-away places from the age of 17. She went off to Nova Scotia and received her bachelor’s degree in human nutrition at St. Francis Xavier University.

“I love nutrition and food in general, I’m a definite foodie,” she said.

Hynes-Taylor said she liked the idea of addressing health issues through food. She said everything comes down to food; it’s something we all need to survive.

She worked in health promotion with Aamjiwnaang First Nations for two summers, as well as with Irish travelers when she continued her studies in Ireland, where she obtained her masters in health promotion.

“I really loved the idea of program development and implementation, and nutrition was the area I really focused on,” she said.

With her father being a local physician and her husband also studying in the health field, she said medicine was in her blood, and she knew it was something she had wanted to do.

She ended up heading to the Medical University of Lodz in Poland where she received her PhD.

“It was funny because every time we had a different patient… it always came back to food for me. What are the patients eating?” she said. “It was kind of a light-bulb moment.”

After this, she went to the Canadian School of Natural Nutrition in Toronto, which designated her as a registered holistic nutritionist.

After 13 years of schooling under her belt, Hynes-Taylor infused her different educational backgrounds, including traditional teachings of medicine, and put a holistic and natural spin on it to bring Petrolia L.I.F.E nutrition.

“Food is a way of actually healing,” she said. “What I’ve completed is something really unique.”

Hynes-Taylor said alternative methods for health and wellness were the traditional ways of healing at one point, and now people are coming back to that. Rather than using prescription drugs, she said adding certain things to your diet, like kombucha, green tea or probiotics can make a big difference in your day-to-day health.

“You include it in your daily routine and your energy is better,” she said, adding that certain foods can also help with weight management and fatigue.

After living in Saskatchewan for a few years, they decided to make their way to Lambton County. Her husband now works at the Family Health Team and she struck up her own business with some other local partnerships.

“It’s a great fit for our family,” she said.

She began building her business in Petrolia in 2015, and since then has continuously offered new services. Some things she does include one-on-one consultations, healthy meal planning, cooking classes, IGG blood testing and weight management programs.

Being so new to the area, Hynes-Taylor still has plans to do even more, including offering more health talks and the basics of eating. She also has started her own clothing line which has been growing steadily since last January.

She wants to allow people to form healthy relationships with food and use it in positive and healing ways, establishing a balance with foods from the earth. She said that body mind and soul are the foundations to holistic health, and when all of those pillars are balanced, you are said to be in optimum health.

“I don’t use any foods that you can’t find at a grocery store, farmers market or health food store,” she said. “There’s no supplements involved… it’s all very focused on wholesome and natural foods.”

L.I.F.E Nutrition is unique to a rural setting like Petrolia, which is one of the things that drew her here. She wanted to plant roots rurally because she was getting clients from places like Alvinston, and she wants to give those people a place to go to without driving all the way to a bigger city.

“It’s been great… I’ve started collaborating with a lot of local businesses,” she said. “It’s important to have these types of practices and accessible forms of health care in rural communities.”

