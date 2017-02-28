The Lancers senior girls volleyball team lost their shot at heading to OFSSAA Monday night after falling to the Cavaliers.

It was an intense game that kept onlookers on the edge of their seat. The first set saw the Lancers lose 25 – 15, while in the second set they took a loss of 25 – 20.

The Lancers were fierce in the game play, in the third set it was point for point, keeping up with the Cavaliers and giving them a tough challenge. Despite nearly taking over at some points, they lost the third set with a score of 26 – 24.

Coach Scott McAuley said it was a close game, but they didn’t play as strong as they could have, making too hard of hits at some points and missing some key plays throughout the night.

“They’re a strong team,” he said of the Cavaliers. “We made a few mistakes, a couple misserves.”

He said that as a coach on the sidelines, there isn’t much you can do except cheer the girls on.

McAuley said they will be losing seven of the girls after graduation, so next year’s senior girls team will be seeing some fresh faces. He said he’s looking forward to what they can do next year on the court.

“We’ll just keep plugging away,” he said.