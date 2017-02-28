Saturday’s heritage open house at Victoria Hall brought out the wackiest and most wonderful artifacts from across the community. From funky photos to sporting equipment, the fascinating objects brought curious onlookers into the doors.

Pharmacist Bob Newman brought his collection of old medicine bottles to the hall. He came to Petrolia in 1978 and initially had collected mordels and pestles. He said his collection is all from within the county, including Oil Spring and Petrolia.

“It started with people throwing out old bottles that had been in their medicine cabinets for 30 years or more,” Newman said. “The oldest one is probably from the 1940s.”

Coun. Liz Welsh said they had some special surprises, including a one-of-a-kind painting of the Fairbank House. A woman from the area had it commissioned in the 1980s.

“We didn’t know about it and we were surprised,” she said.

Also on display was a set of large curling stones.

Dave Hext of the Petrolia Heritage Committee and local photography club said the curling stones were shipped in a wooden box from Scotland in the 1860s by R.I Bradley.

Others who had tables with displays included Tom Walter and his extensive research on the local railway systems, the Lambton County Archives with photos featuring celebrations during different decades, Fairbank Oil and supporters bid for UNESCO World Heritage as well as Petrolia Discovery.

The photography club was also on site to take photos of items for collectors.

Andrew Meyer, Corporate Cultural Officer for the County of Lambton, said they are working on community engagement and teaching the public about their application for the World Heritage designation.

“People are aware of the site and the bid for world heritage, but they’re not exactly clear on what that means,” he said.

If they reach the next level, they will be competing with other sites worldwide.

Peter Davis of Petrolia Discovery said they hope to encourage tourism in the area, and the bid will certainly help. Lambton County is where the world’s modern petroleum industry was launched, the beginning of a new age in technology, he said.

“We’ve got a wonderful story to tell,” said Davis.





