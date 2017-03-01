The First Petrolia Scouts marked the birthday of Scout founder Lord Baden-Powell on Sunday Feb. 19 with their annual Hike For Hunger.

Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and parents carried wagons and bags filled with food donations that went to the Petrolia Food Bank. They filled four grocery carts in total with supplies collected over the last two months in a friendly competition among Scouting sections.

The group also took part in the Christ Anglican Church parade, led in service by Rev. Elise Chambers. They finished off the day’s events with a potluck luncheon.

Loretta McRobert, secretary of the group, said they have around 50 youth involved that are a mix of boys and girls between ages five and 13.

“It’s a really nice thing to see, they’re laughing and having fun,” she said.

McRobert said the goal is to keep kids in the program and retain them as leaders when they are adults. They spend a good chunk of their time volunteering and raising funds for different events they hold through the year.

They focus on offering a helping hand in the community, and are also cooking a meal for the Inn of the Good Shepherd in Sarnia on March 25.

“St. Paul’s United Church is letting us use the kitchen because we don’t have the facility, which is really nice of them.” McRobert said.

The Scouting troop is currently accepting food or cash donations for the meal, including buns, hash browns, vegetables and condiments.

McRobert said she wants to make it a life-long habit among younger generations when it comes to helping others. Rather than an obligation, it becomes part of their daily routine, she hopes.

“When you’re born in a blessed environment, it’s incumbent upon you as a good citizen of the world,” she said. “Baden-Powell had that same kind of attitude… they talked about giving back.”

To donate or make an inquiry about items needed for the March 25 meal, contact Loretta McRobert at lorettamc@hotmail.com.