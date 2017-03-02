Anyone with a keen interest in Victorian architecture knows of the name George F. Durand (1850-1889).

Despite his premature death at the age of 39, he accomplished great things over the span of his short career. And while most of his work can be found in his hometown of London, there are also a few gems in Lambton County that bear his architectural stamp.

And Petrolia was one of the last places Durand left his mark before his death.

So well-known is Durand and his structures that the period between the 1860s until the end of the 1880s is known as the Durand Era. He rose to prominence with his splendid Victorian designs, including the John Labatt House, East London town Hall and the Upper Canada College in Toronto, just to name a few.

Durand began his career in architecture at a young age. In Nancy Z. Tausky and Lynne D. DiStefano’s book, Victorian Architecture, they note that Durand’s father James encouraged his son to choose a career in architecture. That faith is evidenced 150 years in the dozens of buildings that remain in Southwestern Ontario with Durand’s name attached to them.

Durand began training by 16 and apprenticed with William B. Robinson in the late 1860s.

Durand left Canada for several years to work in the United States, where he was employed by Thomas Fuller. He was appointed chief assistant for Fuller and Laver’s New York State Capitol building located in Albany. Durand later returned and formed his own company.

He came to Petrolia where he designed several prominent buildings in the community just a few years before his death: Victoria Hall, St. Philip’s Catholic Church (1887), St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church (1890), the Masonic Temple (1887), the Archer Block (1887) and a high school that has since been demolished.

All of the buildings are unique to Durand’s trademark design, in which he employed multiple styles including High Victorian Gothic, Romanesque and Queen Anne Revival.

Local author Pat McGee said it was Durand who designed Petrolia’s very first high school. She said trains would pass by the school, creating a rumbling and vibrating the students and their desks.

It was in 1887 that Durand brought building plans to Petrolia’s town council. By January 1889 Victoria Hall was standing, featuring an elegant opera house for entertainment, as well as municipal offices and a fire department.

Some townspeople had initially objected to the construction of the building, now a major landmark in Lambton County. Some worried from an economic perspective while others from a moral perspective.

In a report looking at the early history of Victoria Hall, it was described as having a “great variety in size, shape and groupings of the windows; the gable of the façade has a parapet while the other gables have decorated barge-boards. Each individual façade has a character of its own, reflective of its use.”

Durand paid close attention to detail, especially on the clock tower that looks over Petrolia. Its immense detail spanned from ornate woodwork to intricate brickwork.

While parts of the building later fell into disrepair after an economic collapse, there were renovations in the 1960s and the theatre was rescued by Victoria Playhouse Petrolia, known now as the VPP. In 1982, the top of the clock tower was famously removed, carefully placed in Victoria Park in front of the building, and then carefully restored before being returned to its roost.

Victoria Hall suffered a catastrophic fire in January 1989, leaving the structure gutted. It was restored at a cost of $6.5 million with the help of fundraising and donations.

McGee noted that Victoria Hall wasn’t the only building of Durand’s damaged by fires – the Masonic Temple also sustained damage after a fire tore through its third floor in mid-1980s.

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church still holds the design plans made by Durand. Trustee and elder of the church Bob Newman said the plans are framed and on display by the entrance of the church. A formal opening for the church occurred after Durand’s death in 1889.