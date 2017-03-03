The boys are back in town.

The Mudmen will be bringing their energetic Celtic rock sound to Petrolia this Spring, playing at Victoria Hall with some help from the Petrolia Lions. With a new album just released in December – Old Plaid Shirt ­– co-founder Robby Campbell said he hopes to have a sea of plaid shirts and tartans in the crowd.

“Everybody has a plaid shirt growing up in rural Ontario!” Campbell said.

The Alvinston native and his brother Sandy founded the band together in the 90’s. Next year will mark the Mudmen’s 20th anniversary, and despite a rotating cast of bandmates, the Campbell brothers have stuck with it through thick and thin.

Campbell said it’s tenacity that has kept them going.

“Most Scottish or Irish Canadians don’t give up easy. They said we couldn’t so we did,” he said. “We have a great bunch of guys in our group and that makes everything much easier.”

Over the past two decades, the Mudmen have toured through North America and Europe, including Holland, Germany and Belgium. They’ve met and performed for Queen Elizabeth II, opened for The Guess Who, and performed at the Edmonton Oilers 1984 Stanley Cup reunion with Wayne Gretzky, just to name a few of their stand-out moments.

“We have lived an interesting life,” Campbell said.

And they’re certainly far from being done. Campbell said they have so much more they want to accomplish in coming years.

“My brother Sandy and I started this journey in the early 90’s as the Campbell Brothers. We have lots of goals left on our bucket list,” he said.

Campbell said that dedication runs in the family.

“Campbell’s usually finish what we start, if you’re not dedicated in any project it won’t work,” he said. “You sacrifice your health, your family, money and your personal life to do this. You can’t half mile it and expect to have much success.”

This concert will mark their third performance at Victoria Hall over the years, and Campbell said that when it comes to hometown gigs, they always look forward to returning to their old stomping ground.

“You get to see friends and family. It’s easy talking to the crowd when you know most of them and can mention local people, landmarks, and poke fun at local characters,” he said. “It’s always nice to come home and be successful.”

Prior to the show, the band is also planning a meet and greet at Actor’s Restaurant, owned by a long-time friend and fan of the band, Brian Dunlop.

Campbell said that when playing in little towns with smaller and more intimate venues, they tend to connect better with the crowd and make more of an impact. He said they spent many years playing to the big crowds that they couldn’t win over, so getting back to their roots has been a positive experience for the band.

“The little markets have kept us alive for years, you find out who your friends are,” he said. “You could play for 50,000 people and before the chord is done ringing, they’ve already forgotten about you.”

Their latest album has a newer sound and welcomes some new bandmates. Campbell said the new members brought with them fresh ideas and a new energy. Their musical influences range from the Irish Rovers to AC/DC and Peter Gabriel.

Campbell also noted that their music 15 and 20 years was a little more aggressive and in your face, but now they’ve refined their musical style and cater to family events.

“It’s fun, we’re taking more of a musical approach and trying to make timeless albums,” he said. “We’re maturing, I think we’re becoming a little smarter.”

Liner notes and album artwork were created by Tracey MacRae in Petrolia, and the old farm house on the cover is actually Campbell’s. It also features photos taken in Detroit and London.

“This CD had no official release date,” he said. “We wrote and polished most of the material in hotel rooms on a USA tour of Celtic festivals in the mid-south.”

As for future plans, Campbell said that in celebration of their 20th anniversary, they are in the midst of putting together video for a documentary and working on a life and times book of the band. It could have contributions from Canadian legends like Ron Maclean and Don Cherry, as well as other celebrities.

“We’ve got a lot of great pictures for the book, and we’ve got a lot of great stories,” he said. “We’ll tell the truth, what was promised and not delivered…and we’ll most likely do another album.”

IF YOU GO:

When: Saturday March 25, 8 p.m

Where: Victoria Hall

Cost: $28, tickets can be purchased at www.thevpp.ca or call 519-882-1221. Proceeds will be going towards community projects.

For more tour dates visit www.mudmen.ca

mschilz@postmedia.com