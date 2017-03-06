The Town of Petrolia held an information session last week regarding upcoming works to the Greenwood Recreation Centre.

After receiving a substantial amount of money from the Ontario 150 Community Grant Program, the town announced they would be making some major upgrades to the well-loved community space.

Mayor John McCharles said it was Lambton-Kent MPP Bob Bailey who helped get these dollars into the town.

The total project cost is estimated to be around $549,000, $274,500 of which came from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, while another $7,500 was donated by Bluewater Power Corporation for a new score board. The town itself will be matching the grant dollars in paying for the capital project.

Some of those upgrades include, new rink boards, renovations to the dressing rooms, new player benches, safety netting and changes to lobby seating.

Chief Administrative Officer Manny Baron said the town will also be removing and replacing the old timers’ press box, donated to the arena in 1979. Baron said while it was a difficult decision, but the replacement is necessary.

“The press box is near and dear to many people’s hearts,” he said during the meeting. “We’ve had more discussion about this than anything else… it was a tough decision”

Baron noted that there are major safety issues associated with the old press box, including no safety cage around the ladder. The press box is also not compliant with Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.

“In the long run, it’s best that it comes down,” he said.

The town has partnered with MIG Engineers who will be project managers for the arena works. Director of Facilities and Community Services, Dave Menzies, said they are slated to begin in May. The work has a completion target of September.

Menzies said they don’t want the work to affect community groups and activities like the Petrolia-Enniskillen Fall Fair, ball hockey and roller derby.

“If in September we’re about 80 per cent done, we’ll be in good shape,” he said.

For now, the town is looking for any input or ideas that members of the community may want to contribute. Menzies said the project plans won’t be final for a couple more weeks, and all suggestions are welcome.

McCharles said not only do they want the public’s input, they need it.

“We want to do it right the first time,” he said.

