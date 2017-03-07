Over 100 young jazz musicians from different schools with be performing at the Lambton Kent District School Board Jazz Festival this week, including students from Petrolia’s LCCVI.

The festival – to be held March 9 at Great Lakes Secondary School in Sarnia, beginning at 7 p.m. – will feature students from high schools across the county, as well as special guests, The Forest Excelsior Band.

LCCVI music teacher Jessica McKay said she and other music educators get together to discuss different events they would like to see happening in the community. The jazz festival was something that had happened several years ago, and they wanted to see it revived.

McKay said it’s important to get students out into the community performing for new audiences. The LCCVI band has played at hockey games and other local events, and it allows them to showcase hidden talent within the school.

“Fantastic things are happening in each of the music departments around the school board,” she said.

McKay said young people are collaborating and developing their skills, and they want to share the importance of music.

“Music can be a life-long thing that is so much more than just a high school art credit,” she said. “People can have meaningful musical experiences throughout their life.”

By bringing students together from different schools, McKay hopes to give students an opportunity to see other people doing similar things, and to celebrate one another’s work and talents through the medium of music.

While the show begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, McKay said students will be meeting beforehand to take part in workshops, working on music skills like improv, low brass and rhythm.

Through events like the jazz festival, they aim to advocate for the necessity of arts education in the lives of young people while giving the community the opportunity to see what students are up to and the remarkable skills the possess.

“There are a lot of values promoted through studying music that transfer over into other areas of their life, whether it’s work ethic, commitment or confidence,” she said. “We can all agree that those apply and benefit everybody.”

