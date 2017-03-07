Lambton OPP are currently investigating a robbery that occurred at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Paul Marley Pharmacy in Plympton-Wyoming.

Const. Chris Doupe said they utilized their K-9 Unit and Emergency Response Team after a lone suspect fled out the back door of the pharmacy.

Doupe said when they use the term robbery, it does mean a specific type of force was used during the incident.

“As far as the specific type of use of force, I don’t know at this point,” he said.

Doupe said witnesses are currently being interviewed, and no injuries were reported.

Broadway Road was closed for a brief time, and the public schools were put under a hold in place at the time of the robbery.

Doupe said at this point they do not know if the crime is related to an armed robbery that happened last weekend on Nauvoo Road in Watford.

The Sarnia police also reported an attempted robbery Tuesday morning. A press release stated that a male suspect entered a Vidal Street pharmacy at around 9 a.m. The suspect is described as being tall, around six feet, with a slender build, wearing black wind pants, a grey hoodie and white running shoes. The suspect had a knife with a blade around six inches long.

More information is set to be released as the investigation continues.