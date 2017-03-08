LCCVI’s Jacob Mitchell and Emma McLaughlin competed at OFSAA wrestling this month. The grade 11 students both agreed it was a surreal moment, with smoke tunnels and flashing lights, giving them the real wrestling experience.

McLaughlin walked away with a bronze medal, while Mitchell placed seventh in his category.

This was Mitchell’s second time competing at OFSAA; the grade 11 student also made it to the finals when he was a newcomer to the sport in grade nine, something that coach Ian Denham said is hard to do at such a young age.

From Wyoming, Mitchell said this is his second year competing.

“I took a break in grade ten,” he said. “I’ve done boxing before and did MMA for a couple of months…I like contact sports, so wrestling really interested me.”

McLaughlin, originally from Corunna, recently moved to Petrolia. This is her first year wrestling, but she’s also had a keen interest in contact sports for several years.

“I do MMA, so I just started wrestling to get better…I’m obsessed with winning, so I need to take this to the end,” she said.

When it comes to competing, both said they go into a match with one goal in mind: taking their opponent down. This also means going on the mat with a sense of confidence and clarity.

“I just go in there thinking I’m going to win,” Mitchell said.

Standing at five foot ten, McLaughlin said she uses her height to her advantage.

“I go in there and I feel it out,” she said. “Usually my opponents are always shorter than me, so I just have to avoid the tie up and throws…they always want to throw me.”

Both Mitchell and McLaughlin said they plan to continue wrestling in their final year at LCCVI.

“They better,” Coach Denham chimed in with a laugh, adding they’ve been key members of the wrestling team at LCCVI. “The bronze medal that Emma got was the highest medal that was achieved in Lambton County.”

This is Denham’s first year coaching wrestling. He took over after longtime coach Marty Leeson retired last year. Denham usually coaches the rugby team, but said he wrestled in high school and has an interest in the sport, so he was more than happy to take over.

Both wrestlers said they see themselves in the sport for some time, even after graduation. Mitchell and McLaughlin have set the bar high for themselves and their competition.

“I’ve got a gold medal to get,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said she’s already had a few university coaches approach her, so she’s not ruling out continuing the sport in post-secondary.

“I’m definitely going to wrestle in university,” she said.

